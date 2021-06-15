International
Victoria registers two new local COVID-19 cases as authorities fight Southbank apartment complex explosion
Victoria has registered two new cases purchased on site COVID-19 today in connection with an explosion that has sent a Southbank apartment complex into blockage.
Main points:
- All residents of the Southbank complex must quarantine for 14 days after the virus spread to common areas
- The broadcast may have taken place in the complex over the past two weeks
- COVID-19 Response Commander Jeroen Weimar said the blast was the “most active front” of the state’s latest blast
Health Minister Martin Foley said the two cases were among more than 200 people tested yesterday following the alleged transmission between the two residents in a common space.
The Kings Park Apartment Complex on Dodds and Wells Streets, Southbank, is now listed as a Tier 1 showroom from June 2nd to June 14th.
COVID-19 response commander Jeroen Weimar described the cases in the apartment complex as the “most active front” of the blast so far.
He said the two new cases were male adults in separate apartments and had concerns about communal areas and roads in the Southbank building.
Mr Weimar said the apartments were adjacent to those occupied by people who had already tested positive for COVID-19.
“These two positive cases are related to some municipal areas that we are concerned about, the roads within this particular complex,” he said.
“As such based on our public health review and the review of the Chief of Health this morning, we have decided to expand the area of primary close contacts from the 61 with whom we started, to ask other residents in to close that apartment building for 14 days “
Mr Weimar said there was evidence of transmission in common areas and corridors.
“We have received indications of transmission in municipal areas, we have no evidence of transmission between people’s front doors, so it is not a hotel quarantine type scenario,” he said.
Positive cases are encouraged to move from the quarantine of the Southbank complex hotel.
There are now six positive cases related to the building, and Mr Weimar said the first three to test positive had already moved into the hotel quarantine and the newly discovered cases would move as well.
He said authorities hoped the newcomers were the “final traces” of the blast and that meant it was essential to “shut down and corner” any positives.
Pfizer doses limited to state-run vaccination centers
Meanwhile, three new cases acquired overseas were discovered in the hotel quarantine until midnight last night.
There were 15,067 test results obtained on Monday, when 9,997 doses of vaccine were distributed in state-run countries.
A walking break has been announced for the Pfizer vaccine at state-run vaccination centers after authorities demanded flags to exceed supply.
The Victorian government says existing bookings for the first dose will go ahead but its vaccination centers are this week giving priority to giving the second Pfizer stroke to those who received their first dose three weeks ago.
Yesterday, health chief Brett Sutton wrote on Twitter that a wait of up to six weeks between the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine was “good.”
Loading
Shadow Health Minister Georgie Crozier said Victoria could not continue to blame the Commonwealth for any problems with the distribution.
“The federal government has said we have inventory, we are giving the state their doses so I’m not interested in that title, I want the Andrews government to fix this mess,” she said.
“Adjust the reservation system and make people who want to be vaccinated be able to get vaccinated and most importantly have that second dose.”
Wedding planners say trust in bookings is broken
On Monday, Health Minister Martin Foley said the state remained on track for a planned further easing of restrictions Friday.
Wedding and event planners today took the steps of the Victorian Parliament to demand a faster easing of restrictions on their industry.
In the metropolitan area of Melbourne, marriages are permitted with no more than 10 persons, including two married persons, celebrants, two witnesses.
In the Victoria region, 20 people are allowed in a marriage, including two people who are married, celebrants, two witnesses.
Event planner Racha Sleiman said consumers could not book weddings with any confidence due to unexpected blockages.
“We lost over $ 60,000 to $ 80,000. Last year, we were not able to work for eight months,” Ms Sleiman said.
“This blockage has absolutely crippled us to a point where we need to lift restrictions and and be able to operate events in a safe COVID way so that our brides and grooms can celebrate and we can get back to a kind of COVID-normal. “
The form is being uploaded …
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]