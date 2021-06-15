Victoria registers two new local COVID-19 cases as authorities fight Southbank apartment complex explosion

Victoria has registered two new cases purchased on site COVID-19 today in connection with an explosion that has sent a Southbank apartment complex into blockage.

Health Minister Martin Foley said the two cases were among more than 200 people tested yesterday following the alleged transmission between the two residents in a common space.

The Kings Park Apartment Complex on Dodds and Wells Streets, Southbank, is now listed as a Tier 1 showroom from June 2nd to June 14th.

COVID-19 response commander Jeroen Weimar described the cases in the apartment complex as the “most active front” of the blast so far.

He said the two new cases were male adults in separate apartments and had concerns about communal areas and roads in the Southbank building.

Mr Weimar said the apartments were adjacent to those occupied by people who had already tested positive for COVID-19.

“These two positive cases are related to some municipal areas that we are concerned about, the roads within this particular complex,” he said.

“As such based on our public health review and the review of the Chief of Health this morning, we have decided to expand the area of ​​primary close contacts from the 61 with whom we started, to ask other residents in to close that apartment building for 14 days “

Mr Weimar said there was evidence of transmission in common areas and corridors.

“We have received indications of transmission in municipal areas, we have no evidence of transmission between people’s front doors, so it is not a hotel quarantine type scenario,” he said.

Positive cases are encouraged to move from the quarantine of the Southbank complex hotel.

There are now six positive cases related to the building, and Mr Weimar said the first three to test positive had already moved into the hotel quarantine and the newly discovered cases would move as well.

He said authorities hoped the newcomers were the “final traces” of the blast and that meant it was essential to “shut down and corner” any positives.

Pfizer doses limited to state-run vaccination centers

Meanwhile, three new cases acquired overseas were discovered in the hotel quarantine until midnight last night.

There were 15,067 test results obtained on Monday, when 9,997 doses of vaccine were distributed in state-run countries.

A walking break has been announced for the Pfizer vaccine at state-run vaccination centers after authorities demanded flags to exceed supply.

The Victorian government says existing bookings for the first dose will go ahead but its vaccination centers are this week giving priority to giving the second Pfizer stroke to those who received their first dose three weeks ago.

Yesterday, health chief Brett Sutton wrote on Twitter that a wait of up to six weeks between the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine was “good.”

Shadow Health Minister Georgie Crozier said Victoria could not continue to blame the Commonwealth for any problems with the distribution.

“The federal government has said we have inventory, we are giving the state their doses so I’m not interested in that title, I want the Andrews government to fix this mess,” she said.

“Adjust the reservation system and make people who want to be vaccinated be able to get vaccinated and most importantly have that second dose.”

Wedding planners say trust in bookings is broken

Wedding planners are calling on the Victorian government to lift the restrictions. ( ABC News: Kyle Harley

On Monday, Health Minister Martin Foley said the state remained on track for a planned further easing of restrictions Friday.

Wedding and event planners today took the steps of the Victorian Parliament to demand a faster easing of restrictions on their industry.

In the metropolitan area of ​​Melbourne, marriages are permitted with no more than 10 persons, including two married persons, celebrants, two witnesses.

In the Victoria region, 20 people are allowed in a marriage, including two people who are married, celebrants, two witnesses.

Event and wedding planners say they need more security to be enforceable. ( ABC News: Kyle Harley

Event planner Racha Sleiman said consumers could not book weddings with any confidence due to unexpected blockages.

“We lost over $ 60,000 to $ 80,000. Last year, we were not able to work for eight months,” Ms Sleiman said.

“This blockage has absolutely crippled us to a point where we need to lift restrictions and and be able to operate events in a safe COVID way so that our brides and grooms can celebrate and we can get back to a kind of COVID-normal. “

