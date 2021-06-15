MATRIX: Restrictions below different levels of COVID-19 quarantine





Mandaluyong Mayor Menchie Abalos (right) and Christian Mathay, AVP operations, The Podium (center) posed for pictures as they show the Security Seal Certification issued by the Department of Commerce and Industry in Mandaluyong City on June 14, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News MANILA – Malacaang on Tuesday released a matrix of restrictions under varying degrees of quarantine restrictions this June. President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday placed 21 areas below the second-highest level of blockade or changed the extended community quarantine from June 16 to 30 due to growing infections and high hospital occupancy. Metro Manila and the surrounding Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal provinces would remain under general community quarantine, the second level of looser blockade, with different sets of restrictions. The matrix below lists these borders. This screenshot lists restrictions below the various levels of COVID-19 quarantine. Matrix Malacaang This screenshot lists restrictions below the various levels of COVID-19 quarantine. Matrix Malacaang This screenshot lists restrictions below the various levels of COVID-19 quarantine. Matrix Malacaang The Philippines, which has the second highest case of COVID-19 and deaths in Southeast Asia, has reached 1.322 million coronavirus infections. Active cases in the country are at 59,096, while deaths totaled 22,845 as of June 14, according to the health department. COVID-19 cases in the capital region, home to at least 13 million people, have eased from their peak in April, but the provinces are battling overcrowding, showing the pandemic is far from the past in the Southeast Asian country. “The current downward trend remains fragile as evidenced by the small increase in last month’s cases,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque said in a televised speech. Provinces in the central and southern Philippines accounted for nearly a third of new cases in the past two weeks, government data show. In a weekly national speech, Duterte told the public Monday to inoculate and comply with health regulations. “If you are not vaccinated, you will really die.” The Philippines has so far been able to administer 6.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday. The government aims to vaccinate at least 58 million of its 108 million population to achieve herd immunity and safely reopen the economy. Extended coronavirus inhibitions will continue to hurt the Philippine economy, which recorded a record 9.6 percent decline last year. – With a report from Reuters RELATED VIDEO

