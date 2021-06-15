International
Sisodia reviews Delhi government ‘Youth for Education’ initiative for grades 10, 12 | educatIon
Deputy Prime Minister Delhi Manish Sisodia held a meeting to consider the city government Youth for Education initiative under which new mentors will guide Class 10-12 students on “life and career choices”, according to an official statement from released Monday.
Sisodia also conducted an evaluation of the Parent Assistance Program (POP), she said.
The mission of the two programs for Delhi government-run school students is to map children one by one, a practice followed abroad, Sisodia said.
“One-on-one mapping of each child and understanding their individual profile was a practice that our teachers appreciated, but they expressed concerns about the degree in Delhi. We know that feeding for 16 government school students is a challenge in Delhi, but we have made this challenge an opportunity, “he added.
Through the Youth for Education (YFE) program, children would be able to receive adequate guidance and counseling from the younger generation who have gone through a similar process and made a valuable contribution, said Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s Minister of Education. .
Explaining the YFE program, he said a child may think he wants to get into acting or music or become a cop, but teachers do not have a gang to do hand holding for every child.
However, mentors attached to these children would be able to talk and instruct students, help them find work, Sisodia said. “We made it happen with 600 students and mentors and they are so happy. These mentors have become an emotional support.”
YFE is a volunteering program where young people who have graduated from school and are in university or work or have their own businesses can advise in Delhi government schools and guide them about their careers.
Currently, YFE is piloted in 46 schools in East and South East Delhi, attending 4,000 mentors. More than two loop mentors will be further enrolled in this program for Delhi Government School children, the statement said.
It is said that these two weak mentors would be young people, under the age of 30, as students, working professionals, etc.
“For the nearly 5.5 lakh students of Delhi government schools in grades 10 to 12, we seek to mobilize about two lakh youths as their mentor. Two to four students would be under one counselor,” a government official said. .
Speaking about the need to approach and guide children, Sisodia stated that there is a noticeable generation gap between parents and their children.
“The best way to decipher what a child wants or thinks is through another child who is their age or about their age. Unfortunately, the government schools we serve do not provide guidance and support provisions. of our students who need advice on their careers, “he added.
He said the POP was designed with the idea of creating a chain of communication between schools, children and parents.
POP plans to build a network of School Management Committee (SMC) and Mitras School members to help other parents and build a strong bond in the community. The program trained 560 SMC members and Principals of 41 schools, the statement said.
“The idea is for the whole community to become a school. These two programs will ensure that our community is shaped in a way that helps our students grow holistically, which acts as a support system for them and their families.
“Our principals need to take ownership of this program, to make an alumni group in schools and engage in localized mentoring,” he said.
Sisodia said of the two programs, they have been triggered by similar initiatives abroad. “This is the vision of our Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal to make education a mass movement in the country,” he said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]