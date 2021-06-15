Sisodia reviews Delhi government ‘Youth for Education’ initiative for grades 10, 12 | educatIon

Deputy Prime Minister Delhi Manish Sisodia held a meeting to consider the city government Youth for Education initiative under which new mentors will guide Class 10-12 students on “life and career choices”, according to an official statement from released Monday.

Sisodia also conducted an evaluation of the Parent Assistance Program (POP), she said.

The mission of the two programs for Delhi government-run school students is to map children one by one, a practice followed abroad, Sisodia said.

“One-on-one mapping of each child and understanding their individual profile was a practice that our teachers appreciated, but they expressed concerns about the degree in Delhi. We know that feeding for 16 government school students is a challenge in Delhi, but we have made this challenge an opportunity, “he added.

Through the Youth for Education (YFE) program, children would be able to receive adequate guidance and counseling from the younger generation who have gone through a similar process and made a valuable contribution, said Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s Minister of Education. .

Explaining the YFE program, he said a child may think he wants to get into acting or music or become a cop, but teachers do not have a gang to do hand holding for every child.

However, mentors attached to these children would be able to talk and instruct students, help them find work, Sisodia said. “We made it happen with 600 students and mentors and they are so happy. These mentors have become an emotional support.”

YFE is a volunteering program where young people who have graduated from school and are in university or work or have their own businesses can advise in Delhi government schools and guide them about their careers.

Currently, YFE is piloted in 46 schools in East and South East Delhi, attending 4,000 mentors. More than two loop mentors will be further enrolled in this program for Delhi Government School children, the statement said.

It is said that these two weak mentors would be young people, under the age of 30, as students, working professionals, etc.

“For the nearly 5.5 lakh students of Delhi government schools in grades 10 to 12, we seek to mobilize about two lakh youths as their mentor. Two to four students would be under one counselor,” a government official said. .

Speaking about the need to approach and guide children, Sisodia stated that there is a noticeable generation gap between parents and their children.

“The best way to decipher what a child wants or thinks is through another child who is their age or about their age. Unfortunately, the government schools we serve do not provide guidance and support provisions. of our students who need advice on their careers, “he added.

He said the POP was designed with the idea of ​​creating a chain of communication between schools, children and parents.

POP plans to build a network of School Management Committee (SMC) and Mitras School members to help other parents and build a strong bond in the community. The program trained 560 SMC members and Principals of 41 schools, the statement said.

“The idea is for the whole community to become a school. These two programs will ensure that our community is shaped in a way that helps our students grow holistically, which acts as a support system for them and their families.

“Our principals need to take ownership of this program, to make an alumni group in schools and engage in localized mentoring,” he said.

Sisodia said of the two programs, they have been triggered by similar initiatives abroad. “This is the vision of our Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal to make education a mass movement in the country,” he said.