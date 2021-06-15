Elderly woman, underage girl move SC seeking SIT probe into rape cases-India News, Firstpost





60-year-old woman claims she was gang-raped in front of her six-year-old nephew by supporters of the ruling political party

Image of the file of the Supreme Court of India. PTI

New Delhi: A 60-year-old woman and a minor girl, who have alleged that they were gang-raped by supporters of Congress Trinamool or workers during post-poll violence in West Bengal, have moved the Supreme Court seeking an investigation by an SIT in these cases. Two separate requests have been made by the woman and a 17-year-old girl seeking enforcement in the pending petition regarding the alleged killing of two BJP workers in the polling-related violence in the state. On May 18, the rooftop court issued notices to the Center, the West Bengal government and others seeking their answers in a petition filed by Biswajit Sarkar, whose older brother was killed, and co-plaintiff Swaranalata Adhikari, whose husband was killed in polls- related violence. The claim filed by the 60-year-old woman alleges she was gang-raped in front of her six-year-old nephew by supporters or workers of the ruling state political party on the intrusive night of May 4th and 5th. She claimed the case was registered by the police, but she has only named one of the five defendants in the FIR. The allegation claimed that a day after the announcement of the assembly poll result, the applicants’ house was surrounded by a crowd allegedly made up of supporters of the Trinamool Congress party and threats were thrown demanding her family leave the house or face off. with consequences. Claiming that the behavior of the state police is unsatisfactory and non-cooperative, the application has said that the matter be transferred to an SIT or an independent agency. He had also said that the trial of the case should be transferred from West Bengal. Another claim, filed in the high court by the minor girl belonging to a Planned Caste community, has alleged that she was gang-raped on May 9 by members or supporters of the ruling political party. She said an FIR filed in the case on May 10th. She has demanded the transfer of the case investigation to an SIT or CBI and the relocation of the trial outside West Bengal. On May 25, the West Bengal government had informed the roof court that three people had been arrested in connection with the alleged killing of two BJP workers in the May 2 polling-related violence in the state. The High Court was hearing a petition filed by the relatives of the victims requesting the monitored court investigation and transfer of cases to the CBI or SIT. The allegation has also sought direction to monitor the investigation, trial and progress of criminal cases arising from the incident and the attacks that occur after the assembly elections in the state of West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee led Congress Trinamool All India had won 213 seats out of 292 seats in the West Bengal assembly elections in controversial polls, while BJP won 77 seats. Several violent incidents were reported after supporters of Congress Trinamool and BJP allegedly clashed in various parts of the state since May 2, killing at least 16 people and causing the alleged exodus.

