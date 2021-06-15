Monsoon advances over the rest of NW India to slow down | Latest India News

After making progress in most of the country, including many parts of northwest India, the monsoon is likely to slow down, the Meteorological Department of India (IMD) said on Monday.

Monsoon has so far advanced throughout the peninsular India; to the central east; East and Northeast India and some parts of northwest India. It advanced very rapidly over most of the country in a span of only ten days mainly due to the active circulation of the monsoons and the formation of a low pressure zone over the Bay of Bengal.

However, due to the approaching mid-latitude westerly winds, further monsoon progress over the rest of northwestern India is likely to be slow. Monsoon progress is being monitored continuously and further updates will be provided daily, IMD said on Monday.

The northern monsoon (NLM) border is passing through Diu, Surat, Nandurbar, Bhopal, Nowgong, Hamirpur, Barabanki, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Ambala and Amritsar. Monsoon has not yet reached Delhi.

A western system is approaching which will slow the monsoon progress. It will weaken East winds, essential for monsoon rains, and curb eastward cover in northwestern India, particularly in northern Haryana and the northern Punjab region. After two days, newborns may be able to reach certain parts of Uttar Pradesh. We are constantly monitoring the conditions, if the parameters are met, the monsoon could start over Delhi in the next 2-3 days, said RK Jenamani, senior scientist at the national weather forecasting center, IMD.

Many parts of northwest India recorded heavy rainfall (60% or more above normal) between June 1st and June 13th. Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi recorded 134%, 219% and 44% above normal rain; Punjab 180% and Uttar Pradesh 64%; Uttarakhand recorded 29% excess rain.

Earlier this month we recorded good rainfall over northwestern India due to a western disturbance and later, due to the development of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. Safdarjung Station, for example, in Delhi recorded 88% excess rain. But now, the monsoon has not covered the entire west of Uttar Pradesh. The entire west and east of the UP must be covered before the monsoon moves to Delhi-NCR. There is a trough (low pressure area) to the west that can bring thunder but there will be no monsoon rain. There is now a slowing of the monsoon flow, explained Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting center.

The low pressure area which formed over the Bay of Bengal is now above Jharkhand in the south and neighborhood. It is likely to move west-northwest towards west. One trough (low pressure zone) is passing from western Rajasthan to the north-eastern bay of the Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels and another trough runs from the Arabian Sea to the Middle East south of the Konkan between the levels tropospheric. A mid-sea trough is passing from the southern shore of Maharashtra to the northern shore of Kerala. Under the influence of these systems, widespread rainfall with isolated storms and lightning is likely in most of eastern, central and northeastern India over the next 4-5 days. Extremely heavy isolated (over 20 cm) is likely to be over Bihar on 15 June. Heavy to very heavy rain, storms and lightning are most likely over Konkan, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe.

Scattered rain is likely in most of NW India over the next three days and thereafter, there is likely to be a drop in rainfall in all parts of NW India except East Uttar Pradesh. Moderate to strong thunderstorms accompanied by frequent thunderstorms and strong hot winds are likely to occur over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar on 14 and 15 June; on Punjab and Haryana on 15 June. This could cause injuries leading to casualties of people and animals standing outside, the IMD warned.

The monsoon is normally expected to cover all parts of the country, except for a small part of Rajasthan, by July 5th. He advanced over most of Madhya Pradesh, all of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar, most parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and some parts of western Uttar Pradesh, all of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh , Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and parts of northern Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab north on Sunday.

India receives about 70% of its annual rainfall during the four-month season which is essential for the country’s farm-dependent economy and for rice, soybeans and cotton cultivation. A normal monsoon this year will significantly help the agricultural sector. Good rains have been a major reason for the sustainability of farm sectors for two years, despite the pandemic. India has over 150 million farmers and almost half of Indians are dependent on farm income. Up to 60% of India’s net planted area has no irrigation options.