The latest numbers at COVID-19 in Canada for Monday, June 14, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 9:00 pm ET on Monday 14 June 2021.

There are 1,403,285 confirmed cases in Canada.

Canada: 1,403,285 confirmed cases (15,954 active, 1,361,387 resolved, 25,944 deaths). * The total number of cases includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travelers.

There were 951 new cases on Monday. The active case rate is 41.98 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 9,143 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 1,306.

There were 13 new deaths reported Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 183 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 26. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 68.26 per 100,000 people.

35,785,462 tests have been completed.

Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,379 confirmed cases (43 active, 1,329 resolved, seven deaths).

There were four new cases on Monday. The active case rate is 8.24 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 25 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is four.

There were zero new deaths reported on Monday. Over the past seven days there has been a new death reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is zero. The seven-day average death rate is 0.03 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 1.34 per 100,000 people.

289,215 tests have been completed.

Prince Edward Island: 206 confirmed cases (four active, 202 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases on Monday. The active case rate is 2.51 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is zero.

There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

169,252 tests have been completed.

Nova Scotia: 5,749 confirmed cases (124 active, 5,535 resolved, 90 deaths).

On Monday there were eight new cases. The active case rate is 12.66 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 69 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 10.

There was a new death reported Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of two new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is zero. The seven-day average death rate is 0.03 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 9.19 per 100,000 people.

876,187 tests have been completed.

New Brunswick: 2,299 confirmed cases (91 active, 2,163 resolved, 45 deaths).

There was a new case on Monday. The active case rate is 11.64 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been 33 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is five.

There were zero new deaths reported on Monday. Over the past seven days there has been a new death reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is zero. The seven-day average death rate is 0.02 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 5.76 per 100,000 people.

362,683 tests have been completed.

Quebec: 373,112 confirmed cases (1,745 active, 360,194 resolved, 11,173 deaths).

There were 123 new cases on Monday. The active case rate is 20.35 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,152 new cases. The average number of new seven-day cases is 165.

There was a new death reported Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 21 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is three. The seven-day average death rate is 0.03 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 130.3 per 100,000 people.

9,509,369 tests have been completed.

Ontario: 540,130 confirmed cases (5,374 active, 525,795 resolved, 8,961 deaths).

There were 447 new cases on Monday. The active case rate is 36.47 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,523 new cases. The average number of new seven-day cases is 503.

There were four new deaths reported on Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 92 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is 13. The seven-day average of death rates is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 60.82 per 100,000 people.

15,408,952 tests have been completed.

Manitoba: 54,481 confirmed cases (3,111 active, 50,268 resolved, 1,102 deaths).

There were 124 new cases on Monday. The active case rate is 225.56 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,565 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is 224.

On Monday were two new deaths reported. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 25 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is four. The seven-day average death rate is 0.26 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 79.9 per 100,000 people.

837,683 tests have been completed.

Saskatchewan: 47,996 confirmed cases (774 active, 46,666 resolved, 556 deaths).

There were 55 new cases on Monday. The active case rate is 65.67 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 569 new cases. The average number of new seven-day cases is 81.

There was a new death reported Monday. There have been a total of seven new deaths reported in the last seven days. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is one. The seven-day average death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 47.17 per 100,000 people.

884,788 tests have been completed.

Alberta: 230,578 confirmed cases (3,089 active, 225,219 resolved, 2,270 deaths).

There were 115 new cases Monday. The active case rate is 69.86 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,259 new cases. The average of new seven-day cases is 180.

There were zero new deaths reported on Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 22 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is three. The seven-day average death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 51.34 per 100,000 people.

4,592,274 tests have been completed.

British Columbia: 146,453 confirmed cases (1,572 active, 143,147 resolved, 1,734 deaths).

There were 68 new cases on Monday. The active case rate is 30.54 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 923 new cases. The average number of new seven-day cases is 132.

There were four new deaths reported on Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 12 new deaths reported. The seven-day average of new deaths reported is two. The seven-day average death rate is 0.03 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 33.68 per 100,000 people.

2,804,938 tests have been completed.

Yukon: 104 confirmed cases (18 active, 84 resolved, two deaths).

There were six new cases on Monday. The active case rate is 42.8 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 17 new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is two.

There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is 4.76 per 100,000 people.

9,129 tests have been completed.

Northwest Territories: 128 confirmed cases (active zeros, 128 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases on Monday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is zero.

There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

24,175 tests have been completed.

Nunavut: 657 confirmed cases (nine active, 644 resolved, four deaths).

There were zero new cases on Monday. The active case rate is 22.87 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of eight new cases. The seven-day average of new cases is one.

There were no reported deaths in the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.

16,741 tests have been completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on June 14, 2021.