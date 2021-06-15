US News & World Report ranks children’s hospitals by region, specialty





US News & World Report published its 2021-2022 ranking of the best children’s hospitals on Tuesdays, featuring hospitals by state and region for the first time. The publication surveyed 193 institutions analyzing clinical outcomes, level and quality of hospital resources, health care delivery, and expert opinions among pediatric specialists and ranked the top hospital in the seven regions: Mid-Atlantic: Philadelphia Children’s Hospital

Philadelphia Children’s Hospital Midwest: Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center New England: Boston Children’s Hospital

Boston Children’s Hospital Pacific: Los Angeles Children’s Hospital

Los Angeles Children’s Hospital Rocky mountains: Colorado Hospital Child

Colorado Hospital Child Southeast: Atlanta and Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital

Atlanta and Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital Southwest: Texas Children’s Hospital Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at US News & World Report, said the publication chose to include the state and region rankings this year so families could find hospitals closer to home as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect on trips. Parents are looking at a ranking of the top 50 hospitals in the country and for them, some of them are not operational, he said. We wanted to give them information that would be relevant to the actions they are trying to take. The list also lists the top 50 centers in 10 specialties: cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and ur surgery and lung. Eighty-nine of the 193 hospitals surveyed were ranked in the top 50 in at least one specialty. Ten hospitals won a place in the Honor Roll reports, which is given to pediatric centers that provide high-quality care in numerous specialties. Boston Children’s Hospital topped the list for the eighth year in a row and took No. 1 spot. 1 in four specialties: pediatric nephrology, pediatric neurology and neurosurgery, pediatric pulmonology and lung surgery, and pediatric urology. ‘Condition of employment’:Hospitals across the country are pursuing the Houston Methodist in seeking vaccination for workers “I’m enthusiastic and proud of what these rankings say about Boston Children and our commitment to patients and our families and children,” said Dr. Kevin Churchwell, president and CEO of Boston Children’s Hospital. “Perfection is something we do not take lightly. We see this as one of our important missions in pediatrics to work to ensure the best standard of care that the future demands of our children.” Some information from these years rankings comes from the 2019 rankings as US News & World Report was unable to send detailed study hospitals normally collecting over 1,500 data points due to the pandemic, Harder said. Several clinical registries, certification and credential organizations also had a freeze on data collection throughout the pandemic. But instead of waiting another year, Harder said it was imperative to publish a report this year even with data restrictions. When a child is sick and a family has to make a decision where to look, they can not wait a year, he said. No ranking is ever perfect There will always be a retrospective aspect to data collection. Follow Adrianna Rodriguez on Twitter: @AdriannaUSAT. Patient health and safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Massimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competitiveness in Health. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial data.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos