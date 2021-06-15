Sri Lanka gives bail to MV X-Press Pearl cargo ship captain involved in one of worst environmental disasters





Russian Captain Vitaly Tyutkalo appeared before the Colombo Supreme Court for violating the country’s Marine Pollution Prevention Act, which prohibits the unauthorized discharge of pollutants. He was not formally charged but will return to court on July 1, according to police spokesman Deputy Inspector General Aith Rohana.

Bail was set at 2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($ 10,000), Rohana said.

The fire-damaged ship, the MV X-Press Pearl, began to sink on June 2, raising fears of an oil and chemical spill that would threaten nearby lagoons, marine life and birds. The ship was loaded with chemicals such as nitric acid and carried 350 metric tons of oil in its tanks.

The Singapore-registered ship was sailing from India’s Gujarat to Colombo when a fire broke out on board on May 20, as it was nine nautical miles off the coast of Sri Lanka. For 12 days, the Sri Lankan Navy and the Indian Coast Guard tried to extinguish the flames and stop the ship from splitting or sinking.

As the fire destroyed the ship loaded with chemicals, the Sri Lankan coastline was flooded by microplastic pollution. Billions of small plastic barriers covered popular beaches over a 150-kilometer (93-mile) stretch near the capital, according to environmental group Pearl Protectors, spurring an ongoing massive clean-up operation. Images from the Sri Lankan navy showed a large number of bags piled up on the beach filled with debris from the ship. Fishing in the area was suspended and environmentalists warned birds and marine life could be threatened by plastic and chemical pollution. Local fishermen said the plastic pollution, which continues to move south with the current, has ruined their livelihoods. In a June 12 statement, the ship’s operator, X-Press Feeders, said the ship’s rear remains 21 feet (69 feet) below sea level and the ship’s stern is “at sea and reported to be stable.” . She said as “the scene remains under observation with no signs of debris and no confirmed reports of fuel pollution” a “gray glow” continued to be noticed “emanating from the ship”. The ship’s operator did not specify what the gray glow might be, but said “the change in the color of the sea was evident since the ship’s stern sank” and the remnants of its cargo were exposed to water. Sri Lankan authorities have launched criminal and civil investigations into how the fire started.

CNN’s Chandler Thornton and Simran Vaswani contributed to the report.

