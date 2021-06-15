US News & World Report Once again Lucille Packard Stanford Children’s Hospital Names among the Top 10 Children’s Hospitals in the Nation





The rankings rank Lucile Packard Hospital Stanford Hospital as the top children’s hospital in Northern California and include it in the Best Children’s Hospital for Honor, a designation given to pediatric centers that provide extremely high quality care in numerous specialties. In addition, study 20212022 introduced the state and regional rankings for the first time; Packard Children’s Hospital was ranked second among the entire Pacific region and California children’s hospitals.

This is the 17th year in a row that Lucille Packard Stanford Children’s Hospital has been recognized by US World News and Report surveys. Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2021, the hospital is the newest institution among the major hospitals, the rest of which have operated from 70 to 165 years. “As we commemorate the 30th anniversary of our hospital this month, achieving the best distinction of Children’s Hospital for Family is again an indication of excellence in specialty care that has come to define Lucile Packard Stanford Children’s Hospital in its relatively short tenure. , “he said Paul King, president and chief executive of child health at Stanford. “We are extremely proud of this achievement as a direct result of the innovation and unparalleled commitment of our providers to provide the highest quality care for children and expectant mothers.” The annual ranking of the study of the Best Children’s Hospitals recognizes the 50 main pediatric facilities throughout United States in 10 pediatric specialties: cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and lung surgery and urology. One of only two children’s hospitals in California which achieved Honor Roll status, Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital is at the heart of Stanford Children’s Health, the largest health care enterprise in the Bay Area dedicated exclusively to children and expectant mothers. For the sixth year in a row, the hospital achieved rankings in all 10 specialties. This year’s survey ranked five of the hospital’s specialties in the top 10, including two in the top five nationwide. These included neonatology(No. 3), nephrology(No. 4), pulmonary and lung surgery(No. 6), neurologyAND Neurosurgery(No. 8), and diabetes and endocrinology(No. 9). “In a year marked by the challenges of COVID-19 and the social unrest, we at Stanford Medicine are honored to achieve this recognition by US World News and Report, “he said Lloyd Minor, MD, dean i Stanford University School of Medicine. “This appreciation is a testament to the healthcare staff, staff and caregivers at Lucille Packard Stanford Children’s Hospital. Their dedication, expertise and compassion enabled us to continue to provide primary care to patients in the Bay Area and beyond.” US News and World Report Top Rated Children’s Hospitals is the most comprehensive source of quality information on pediatric hospitals in the US and helps families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best medical care available in consultation with physicians their own and other medical professionals. Based on clinical data and an annual study by pediatric specialists, factors of ranking methodology on patient outcomes, such as mortality and infections, as well as available clinical resources and best practice compliance. For more information, visit The best hospitals for children. Media contact Elizabeth Valente

About Stanford Child Health Children's health at Stanford, with Lucile Packard Stanford Children's Hospital at its center, is the largest health care system in the Gulf Area, dedicated exclusively to children and expectant mothers. Our care network includes more than 65 locale beyond Northern California and more than 85 locations in the western U.S. region As part of Stanford Medicine , a leading academic health system that also includes Stanford Healthcare and Stanford University School of Medicine, we are cultivating the next generation of medical professionals and are at the forefront of scientific research to improve children 's health outcomes worldwide. We are a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the community through meaningful communication programs and services and providing the necessary medical care to families, regardless of their ability to pay. Find out more at stanfordchildrens.org . About US News and World Report US World News and Reportis the global leader in quality rankings that empowers citizens, consumers, business leaders and policy makers to make better, more informed decisions on important issues that affect their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with platforms Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Ratings, US News provides rankings, freelance reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and live news events in the US . More than 40 million people visit USNews.com every month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, US News is headquartered in Washington DC

