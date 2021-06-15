Malaysia approves conditional approval for CanSino, J&J COVID-19 vaccines





A medical worker collects a swab sample from a woman to be tested for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cyberjaya, Malaysia, June 2, 2021. REUTERS / Lim Huey Teng / File Photo

Malaysia has granted conditional approval for urgent use for single-dose COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by China’s CanSino Biologics and US drug maker Johnson & Johnson, the government said on Tuesday. The Southeast Asian country has stepped up its vaccination program amid a new round of blockades set up this month to curb a rise in coronavirus infections. Read more Malaysia would receive Johnson & Johnson vaccines through the global COVAX facility supported by the World Health Organization, the health ministry said in a statement. He did not say how many doses he would buy through COVAX. The government has previously said it had secured 3.5 million doses of CanSino target, though it has not yet received any vaccine deliveries. The ministry has also approved the use of the vaccine made by US and German drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech for recipients aged 12 and older, although priority will still be given to those in high-risk groups, she said. Malaysia has provided a total of 79.5 million vaccines, enough to cover almost 125% of its population, including those produced by the British AstraZeneca and the Chinese firm Sinovac. He expects about 1.3 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech to arrive this month and early July, though another 2.2 million doses of AstraZeneca are expected to be delayed following supply issues at the firm’s Thai manufacturing plant. Read more A total of 3.28 million people, about 10% of the population, have taken at least one dose since Monday, government data show. Daily coronavirus infections and deaths rose to record levels in May, although cases have plummeted in recent days. Malaysia reported 5,419 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total infections to 667,876. Deaths totaled 3,968 as of Monday. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos