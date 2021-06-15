The wave of EU renewal must learn from the Grenfell tragedy – POLITICO

Four years ago this week, one of the worst fires in modern European history broke out at Grenfell Tower in London. Amidst scenes of unimaginable horror, firefighters struggled to rescue trapped people in the upper stories. Seventy-two people died in the disaster.

The tragedy was compounded by the unpleasant truth that was most likely avoided. What started as a kitchen fire caused by a faulty refrigerator became a hell as flames erupted from the apartment and, spurred on by combustible facade components, quickly engulfed the tower.

As the EU moves forward with its adaptation to package 55 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030 and enters a trajectory towards zero net emissions by 2050, it must learn from the Grenfell disaster. Why Because buildings are an interconnection to achieving these goals.

The buildings we live and work in make up more than a third of the EU’s energy emissions. They are also our most valuable asset class, worth tens of trillions of euros. That is why President von der Leyen, Executive Vice President Timmermans and Commissioner Simson are advocating the importance of a renovation wave to repair at least 35 million buildings by 2030. Their logic is simple: succeed in climate action and economic recovery requires much more stock of energy efficient buildings.

But it must be done properly. The exterior of the 50-year-old Grenfell Tower was renovated in 2016 as part of the UK governments’ campaign to improve energy efficiency in its social housing stock. While the thermal performance of the building was improved, the plastic cladding and insulation used for that purpose was combustible, estimated to contain a fuel load equivalent to approximately 30,000 liters of gasoline. The fire floors we entered were hot helmets, said one firefighter.

As well as the spread of fire, plastic materials were the main source of smoke particles, carbon monoxide and hydrogen cyanide according to expert witness Professor David Purser in a report developed as evidence for the Grenfell Investigation, and likely contributed to the disability and deaths of flat dwellers.

The European wave of renovation is about increasing the rate at which buildings are updated. The annual renewal rate in the EU is currently around 1 percent. To make an impact on greenhouse gas emissions, this rate should at least double and ideally triple. And these should be the so-called deep renovations: windows, heating and cooling systems, and above all, insulation.

The lesson from Grenfell is that for high-rise, high-risk buildings, it should be non-combustible insulation. The good news is that energy efficiency and fire safety are mutually supportive objectives: there is no need to compromise one to achieve the other.

However flammable insulation still constitutes a significant part of the European market. If this trend continues, millions of buildings are likely to be modernized under the EU renewal wave with combustible materials. This would risk creating more energy efficient but less safe homes and offices for residents and residents.

To avoid this, the EU should strongly encourage member states to adopt stricter fire safety standards that prohibit the use of combustible materials in high-risk and high-risk buildings such as schools, hospitals, care facilities and other buildings. where emergency evacuations can be difficult. Today, fire safety legislation varies greatly between member states, with these inequalities creating unequal levels of protection for EU citizens. A more coherent and consistent standard would contribute to ensuring that the wave of renewal is done in the safest way possible. Member states have pushed precisely this holistic approach to their joint conclusions in recent weeks of the Energy Council.

More than any other suitable for 55 proposals, the wave of renewal is about local jobs and local benefits. Climate action action by many, for many. But there should be no compromises on security. New research published by Guardian indicates that flammable plastic foam insulation is likely to have been used in more than 70 British schools built or renovated since the Grenfell disaster. The EU needs to do better.