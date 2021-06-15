Myanmar releases American journalist Nathan Maung, who is suspected of being tortured in prison





Nathan Maung is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of the Myanmar news website Kamayut Media and had spent more than two months incarcerated in the country’s notorious Insein prison, north of Yangon.

He was arrested along with co-founder and producer Hanthar Nyein, a Myanmar national, as security forces raided their offices in early March. Sources close to the couple previously told CNN Business that they suffered two weeks of torture while being held in a interrogation center after their arrest.

American journalist Danny Fenster, who was banned from boarding a flight from Myanmar on May 24, remains in custody. US Embassy officials have not been allowed contact with him and Fenster has not been charged with a crime, according to family members.

On Monday, Nathan Maung’s lawyer, Tin Zar Oo, said the charges against her client were dropped after the police chief withdrew the case. He was initially accused of spreading misinformation. Tin Zar Oo said he was not sure why the charges were dropped, but said, “The main thing is that the US embassy was demanding the rights of their citizen and we prepared all the documents for it. I think Nathan Maung was released. “because of a good co-operation between the embassy and the lawyers,” she said. Like many journalists since the coup, Nathan Maung and Hanthar Nyein have been charged with crimes under Article 505a of Myanmar’s criminal code – a law amended by the military that makes it a crime punishable by up to three years in prison for published or circulated comments that “cause fear”, “spread” false news “or incite government employees. Although the charges against Nathan Maung were dropped, Hanthar Nyein remains in jail on charges of spreading misinformation. Attorney Tin Zar Oo said she believes he will face further charges, but this has not been confirmed. Tin Zar Oo said Nathan Maung is “happy” to be released, but is very sweet because his colleague Hanthar Nyein remains in jail. “He will not be allowed to stay in Myanmar anymore, so I saw him with a sad face,” she said. “He told us he would do everything he could for the release of Hanthar.” CNN Business reached out to the Myanmar military for comment but did not receive a response. Nathan Maung was scheduled to fly abroad at 7:40 a.m. local time with a ticket arranged by the US Embassy and his destination would be Washington, DC, said Tin Zar Oo. He was transferred from Insein Prison to a Yangon police station on Monday, where he did a Covid test and was allowed to meet his family living in Myanmar, she said. A State Department official told CNN Business on Monday, “We are following the issue closely but have nothing new to share at this time.” Under the command of coup leader General Min Aung Hlaing, the Myanmar army took power on February 1, sparking months of civil protests and deadly clashes. As of Tuesday, more than 860 people have been killed by junta-led security forces and at least 6,046 have been arrested since the coup, according to the Association for Political Prisoners aid. Among them are protesters, activists, journalists, celebrities, government officials, as well as children and bystanders. The junta has also targeted the press in an attempt to stifle information, suspending the licenses of independent media houses, attacking media offices and issuing arrest warrants for journalists. Many media workers have been forced into exile abroad or have fled to rebel-held areas in the jungle. Those staying in the cities have gone into hiding and exchanged safe houses every few days to avoid arrest. At least 87 journalists have been arrested, with 51 still in custody, ASEAN documented. Nathan Maung’s release came as the trial of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi began on Monday. The court in the capital, Naypyidaw, heard the first criminal cases against the ousted leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, addressing three charges, including that Suu Kyi violated a communications law by claiming to have imported and used a number of radio receivers. and violated coronavirus restrictions during the election campaign last year. The court also heard a case against ousted President U Win Myint over alleged breach of the country’s disaster management laws. The trial is set to resume on Tuesday for Suu Kyi on two more counts, while the most serious charges against her, for corruption and violation of the State Secrets Act have not yet been set for a trial date. Analysts have described court proceedings as a “trial trial” and “a political spectacle in order to discredit Aung San Suu Kyi and the democratic opposition.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos