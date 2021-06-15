China’s trekking elephants wait for the youngster to catch up





Beijing (AFP) A herd of elephants on a giant trip across China is taking a forced vacation – as they wait for a disobedient young man to be caught. The 10-year-old retired from the family walk a few days ago and is now about 14 miles (nine miles) behind. Despite repeated calls from increasingly impatient adults, the dumbo coming out of the light did not hurry. Chen Mingyong, a professor at Yunnan University who is monitoring the herd’s large growth, told Chinese media that the matriarchs are trumpeting for the young man to get his skates. But state broadcaster CCTV – which is running a live 24-hour migration broadcast – said it showed no sign of wanting to rejoin the group. Male elephants usually leave their mother herd to live alone or in small groups with other males as they reach sexual maturity. The herd has traveled about 500 kilometers and is now lasting several days south of Kunming, the provincial capital of Yunnan province. Migration has captivated Chinese social media and attracted international attention while costing local farmers more than a million dollars in losses. Wildlife officials at the weekend said they were planning to use “food bait and roadblocks” to guide the elephants to a suitable habitat. # foto1 More than 3,500 residents have been evacuated to make way for elephants and hundreds of trucks have been deployed to keep them away from densely populated areas, the official Xinhua news agency reported. Experts are not sure why the herd left their home in the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve late last year. The wild elephant population in Yunnan stands at about 300, from 193 in the 1980s, Xinhua said. Conflicts between humans and elephants in the region have intensified in recent years due to unhindered development projects that violate natural animal habitats. 2021 AFP

