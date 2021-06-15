WHO: The virus is spreading faster than the distribution of vaccines

June 15 (UPI) – The World Health Organization said COVID-19 was spreading faster than the global distribution of vaccines and that while welcoming the G7’s commitment to distribute hundreds of millions more doses it needed to end the pandemic.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO, told reporters from the agency headquarters in Geneva on Monday that the G7 commitment to provide one billion doses in the next two years is a big help, but much more is needed.

He said 11 billion doses were needed to end the pandemic by next year’s G7 summit in Germany.

“We need more and we need them faster,” he said. “Right now, the virus is moving faster than the global distribution of vaccines.”

He said there are enough doses to reduce transmission and save lives, if only they would be distributed where they are needed – and not next year, but now.

The urgency comes amid the spread of highly contagious variants of the virus that threaten the efficacy of current vaccines. Despite the number of new COVID-19 cases falling in the world deaths have not dropped as quickly and the overall masks of decline are rising in many other countries, such as those in Africa, he said.

Citing a recent Lancet article, Tedros said African countries have the highest global mortality rate among patients with COVID-19 critical illness while having fewer cases than most all other regions.

“More than 10,000 people are dying every day,” he said. “During this press conference alone, more than 420 people will die. These communities need vaccines and they need them now, not next year.”

He added that some countries have been successful in keeping the virus under control without vaccines, but the threat of variants means they will have to implement even stricter measures and for longer.

Tedros called for action as G7 leaders in Britain pledged to donate another 870 billion doses of additional vaccines over the weekend, for a total of the $ 1 billion promised since last February, the WHO COVAX facility, which aims to equal in COVID-19 vaccines.

The countries said in a statement that it is their international priority “to accelerate the spread of safe and effective, affordable and affordable vaccines for the poorest countries”.

The WHO and the United Nations, organizations that have warned against vaccine nationalism and say the pandemic will not end until it ends globally, described the G7 commitment as “a historic agreement”.

“This is an important moment of global solidarity and a historic moment in pushing to ensure that those most at risk are protected everywhere.” said Dr. Seth Berkley, chief executive of the Vaccine Alliance, which is working with the WHO at the COVAX Facility. “As we strive towards our goal of ending the acute phase of the pandemic, we hope to work with countries to ensure that these promised doses are quickly returned to dispersed doses.”

However, after the announcement, some human rights groups criticized the G7 for not doing enough.

Oxfam International punished the group for lack of what the moment demands, but also for donating 1 billion additional doses.

“They say they want to vaccinate the world by the end of next year, but their actions show they can do more about protecting the monopolies and patents of pharmaceutical giants,” said Max Lawson, head of inequality policy. at Oxfam, at a statement. “A billion doses of vaccine would have been a drop in the bucket, but they didn’t even manage it.”

The Britain-based charity called on all G7 nations to support a vaccine property on intellectual property.

“By holding vaccine prescriptions hostage, the virus will continue to spiral out of control in developing countries and endanger millions of lives,” Lawson said.