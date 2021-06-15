Breaking News: Bihar announces relaxation on Covid restrictions until June 22nd





15 JUNE 2021 12:20 PM ISSHT Over 266 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines given to states, UT: Govt More than 266.9 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been delivered to Union states and territories so far, the Union health ministry said. Also, more than 4.7 million doses of vaccine would be given in the next three days, the ministry said. 15 JUNE 2021 12:01 PM ISSHT Bihar announces relaxation on Covid-19 restrictions by June 22nd Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces a relaxation on Covid-19 restrictions in the state for the next week, from June 16 to June 22. Government and private offices will be open until 5 pm, shops will be open until 6 pm. Around us the night time will be from 8am to 5am. 15 JUNE 2021 11:55 AM ISSHT Telangana cancels Class 12 exams to promote all Class 11 students The Telangana government has decided to cancel the Class 12 exam for the 2020-21 academic year and promote all Class 11 students to Class 12. 15 JUNE 2021 11:49 AM ISSHT Retail sales fall 79 pc in May above pre-Covid levels in 2019: Report Retail sales in India fell 79 per cent in May compared to pre-Covid sales in the same month of 2019, as businesses across states closed due to the second wave of the pandemic, according to a survey by the Indian Traders Association (RAI). 15 JUNE 2021 11:45 AM IS AstraZeneca says its antibody treatment failed to prevent COVID-19 in exposed patients AstraZeneca said on Tuesday that its AZD7442 monoclonal antibody study did not meet its primary goal of preventing symptomatic Covid-19 in people recently exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. 15 JUNE 2021 11:44 AM ISSHT Twitter adds ‘Arabic (female)’ language option to boost diversity Twitter on Tuesday introduced a “Arabic (female)” language environment that enables the social media site to speak to users using female grammar, part of what it said was an inclusion and a variety of diversity. 15 JUNE 2021 11:29 AM ISSHT SC closes criminal case in India against Italian Marines for killing 2 Indian fishermen in 2012 The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the closure of criminal proceedings in India against two Italian Marines accused of killing two fishermen off the coast of Kerala in February 2012. 15 JUNE 2021 11:16 AM ISSHT The Oxygen Express train carrying 98 tons of medical oxygen arrives in Bengaluru Thirty-fifth “Oxygen Express” carrying 98.09 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in 6 cryogenic containers has arrived in the city, the Southwest Railway said on Tuesday. 15 JUNE 2021 10:37 AM ISSHT Bail on Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha in the UAPA case Delhi HC bets on Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha on the main plot plot issue. This is a condition in the case of UAPA. Personal connection e 50,000 in each of the three cases and an insurance of the same amount. 15 JUNE 2021 10:20 AM ISSHT The rupee raises 13 breaks to 73.16 against the US dollar The rupee raises 13 breaks to 73.16 against the US dollar in early trading 15 JUNE 2021 10:08 AM IS China urges NATO to stop exaggerating ‘China threat theory’ China’s mission to the European Union urged NATO on Tuesday to stop exaggerating China’s “threat theory” after group leaders warned the country posed a “systemic challenge”. 15 JUNE 2021 09:34 AM ISSHT The cure rate increases to 95.64%: Ministry of Health The recovery rate increases to 95.64%, the weekly positivity rate drops to less than 5%, currently to 4.39%. Daily positivity rate at 3.45%, less than 5% for 8 consecutive days: Ministry of Health. 15 JUNE 2021 09:31 AM ISSHT Sensex passes 220.67 points at 52,772.20 in the opening session Sensex raises 220.67 points to 52,772.20 in the opening session; Excellent progress 62.35 points at 15,874.20. 15 JUNE 2021 09:27 AM ISSHT Of these, 17,51,358 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR 38,13,75,984 samples tested for Covid-19, as of June 14th. Of these, 17,51,358 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR). 15 JUNE 2021 09:23 AM ISSHT India registers 60,471 new Covid-19 cases, 2726 deaths India on Tuesday reported 60,471 new cases and 2,726 deaths, according to data released by the Union health ministry. 15 JUNE 2021 09:16 AM IS Chile sees 6,234 new Covid-19 cases in a single day Chile on Monday recorded 6,234 new daily deaths of Covid-19 and another 97 per day, raising the country’s confirmed workload to 1,482,663 and the number of pandemic deaths to 30,804. 15 JUNE 2021 08:58 AM ISSHT The Australian state of Australia does not report any new local Covid-19 cases The Australian state of Victoria on Tuesday reported no new locally acquired cases of Covid-19, fueling hope that movement restrictions in Melbourne’s capital would be eased later this week. 15 JUNE 2021 08:39 AM ISSHT Investigation begins into gas explosion in China; number now 25 An investigation has been launched into the cause of a gas line explosion in a market in central China where the death toll has risen to 25. JUNE 15, 2021 8:32 AM IS Covid-19 vaccination machine for transgender community held in Bhubaneswar Amid the second wave of Covid-19, a transgender community group was vaccinated on Monday after a special vaccination machine was started for the community by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Kalyan Mandap in the city. 15 JUNE 2021 08:29 AM ISSHT Gold sits for the third day as a dollar firm ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting Gold prices fell for the third day in a row on Tuesday, as a rise in the dollar hurt the safety of the safe metal as investors awaited a meeting of the US Federal Reserve for data on central bank monetary policy. 15 JUNE 2021 08:14 AM ISSHT Brazil’s Bolsonaro urges Pfizer to speed up delivery of Covid vaccine Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday urged Pfizer Inc. to advance the planned distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, a government source said, aiming to speed up a slow national inoculation program. 15 JUNE 2021 07:51 AM ISSHT AIIMS Delhi to start screening children aged 6-12 today for Covaxin tests The Delhi Institute of Medical Sciences All India (AIIMS) will start recruiting on Tuesday for the Covaxin clinical trial, among children in the 6-12 age group. 15 JUNE 2021 07:28 AM ISSHT Fugitive suspect escaped from an anonymous group kidnapped in Mexico A man suspected of being linked to the piracy group Anonymous was arrested in Mexico and returned to the US to face charges over a 2010 attack on a California local government site, according to federal prosecutors. 15 JUNE 2021 07:07 AM ISSHT Cases of Andhra Pradesh black mushrooms reach 2,303, their number is 157 Andhra Pradesh has so far reported 2,303 cases of black fungus or mucormycosis, while 157 people have died due to the disease, said chief medical and state health secretary Anil Kumar Singhal. 15 JUNE 2021 06:49 AM ISSHT Israel lifts demand for homemade mask as daily Covid-19 cases fall Israel has allowed people to go inside without masks since Tuesday, as coronavirus cases in the country are dwindling. 15 JUNE 2021 06:43 AM ISSHT One dead, three others injured while ram driving in crowd in Minneapolis, USA A woman died and three people were injured when a car crashed into protesters in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, where a black man was shot dead this month during an arrest warrant, Minneapolis police said Monday. 15 JUNE 2021 06:40 AM ISSHT Research conducted globally on the need for booster dose against physician Covid-19: AIIMS Research is underway in India, the US and several other countries to see if a booster dose will be needed to maintain the longer-lasting efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines, said a senior AIIMS physician. 15 JUNE 2021 06:34 AM ISSHT 1 killed, 5 injured after small plane crashes at Texas airport One person was killed and five others injured when a small plane crashed early Monday at a Texas municipal airport, authorities said. JUNE 15, 2021 6:25 AM IS China reports 20 new cases of coronavirus on June 14 China reported 20 new cases of coronavirus on the continent for June 14, compared to 23 the day before, the country’s health authority said on Tuesday. JUNE 15, 2021 6:11 AM IS The Georgian Ark was killed in saliva on coronavirus masks A grocery store cashier has been killed by gunfire and three others injured after an argument over wearing masks at an Atlanta-area supermarket. 15 JUNE 2021 05:34 AM Uttarakhand opens Char Dham yat for three districts Uttarakhand on Tuesday opened the Char Dham yacht for pilgrims from Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts of the state. These are the districts where the four Himalayan shrines are located. 15 JUNE 2021 05:18 AM Light to moderate rainfall in parts of Haryana today The Meteorological Department of India (IMD) forecast light to moderate rainfall for isolated sites in Haryana on Tuesday morning.

