European Travel 2021: Where Can I Go Now? The EU decides to open up to US visitors





The European Union has decided to lift travel restrictions for US residents as soon as possible this week, in the final step towards a return to normal despite concerns over the spread of potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus. Portugal, which holds the rotating EU presidency, proposed the addition of the United States, Albania, Hong Kong, Lebanon, Macau, and the Northern Republic. Macedonia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia and Taiwan in a so-called “white list” of countries from which non-essential travel to the bloc is allowed, according to a diplomat familiar with the matter. Receiving no remarks, EU government envoys to Brussels will approve the expanded white list on Wednesday, the diplomat said, requesting not to be named, in line with the policy. The measure will provide an incentive for major EU airlines such as Air France-KLM and Deutsche Lufthansa AG, which together with their American counterparts rely on lucrative trans-Atlantic corridors. Long-distance travel has been hit hard by the constraints brought about by the pandemic. While some EU member states already allow vaccinated Americans to visit, whitelisting means restrictions will be lifted across the bloc. It also means that member states are free to allow unlicensed travel from the US regardless of vaccination status. Despite the progress, transatlantic travel will not be fully open until the US reciprocates and removes the majority of EU residents from entering the country. Free Movement EU enlargement the whitelist of foreign countries, which already includes Japan, comes as domestic travel within the bloc is making a comeback for those who have been vaccinated or may prove they have recently recovered from the virus. From July 1, holders of the so-called Covid digital certificates will be able to move freely anywhere in the 27 EU member states 14 days after the last shock. The continued easing of restrictions caused by the pandemic in the EU marks a stark contrast to Britain, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson decided to delay a full reopening for England due to an increase in infections with the delta variant of the coronavirus. The rise in infections, even though the UK has inoculated a larger part of its population than the EU, has alarmed some officials in Brussels. EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides will tell bloc health ministers at a meeting on Tuesday that they must fully inoculate as many people as possible as soon as possible, in the face of mountable evidence that the vaccine protection shield is weaker against the delta variant, especially for those who have not received both doses. Kyriakides will urge ministers to take seriously the threat of more contagious variants, according to an official familiar with the matter. Still, the number of infections and hospitalizations in the EU continues to decline over the past nine weeks, and as vaccine spreads rapidly, tourism-dependent EU economies are eager to restore travel and normalcy ahead of this season. vere. EU leaders will discuss the epidemiological situation when they meet in Brussels next week, promising a “full return to free movement as soon as the public health situation allows”, according to a draft of their first joint statement. by Bloomberg. Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

