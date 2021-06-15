Western Australia is finally considering quarantining COVID registration information by police officers





A year after the coronavirus pandemic began, Western Australia has finally introduced legislation in the state parliament that would keep information used by contact trackers away from state law enforcement authorities. Draft Law on Information Protection (Access Registration Information regarding COVID-19 and Other Infectious Diseases) covers information obtained through contact records and SafeWA check-in application. The state currently has no protection for such information, with WA Police using it to investigate “two serious crimes”. “The system was introduced amid the global pandemic and while access to this information was legal, the WA Government’s intention was to use contact logs for contact tracking purposes only,” the government said. said. “Information collected through the SafeWA application has never been able to be used for commercial purposes. This will remain in line with the new legislation.” In late 2020, Western Australia ordered that registration systems be used. “Existing measures require businesses to maintain confidential and secure written records of contacts and to ensure that recorded details are not easily disclosed to other clients,” the government said. “Under the new legislation, businesses and countries will be required to keep printed contact records for 28 days, unless they are required to be longer for the purpose of tracking contacts. Once that period has elapsed, businesses and countries must destroy data as soon as practicable “. Prime Minister Mark McGowan claimed that his government has “always been committed to protecting contact register information”. “This pandemic is a 100-year-old event and during these extraordinary times, we have acted quickly to introduce measures to keep WA safe in an environment of rapid and unpredictable change,” he said. “We just have to look at previous cases here in the WA, and outbursts in other jurisdictions to see how critical contact records are in reducing the prevalence of COVID-19 and the severity of restrictions and blockages.” In May 2020, the Commonwealth government agreed to modify it Privacy Change Bill (Public Health Contact Information) to ensure that the country’s law enforcement authorities were unable to access the data stored as part of its COVIDSafe application. Related coverage

