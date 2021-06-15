June is Men’s Health Month health





June is when we highlight Mens Health. Why To raise awareness of preventable health issues and encourages early detection and treatment. You know Women are 100 percent more likely than men to visit their doctors for annual checkups and preventative services. Threat no. 1 for men is heart disease, due to high blood pressure, overweight, and elevated cholesterol. In the US, about 13 million men are diagnosed with diabetes. Men are affected by hearing loss to twice the extent of women. Common health threats to men: Vital cardiovascular disease It is important to check your cholesterol levels starting at age 25 and every five years thereafter, especially if you have a family history of heart disease. Lung disease The best way to prevent lung cancer is to stop using any form of smoking. Depression Men are more likely to hide their emotions and feelings of depression than women, which means they are less likely to get the help they need. Learn to recognize the signs and symptoms of depression and talk to a family member or health care provider. Diabetes It can take years to develop diabetes, and therefore, you may have diabetes before you feel there is something wrong. If you have a family history of diabetes, visit your healthcare provider. Prostate Cancer It is important for men over the age of 50 to have a prostate cancer screening. In the United States, prostate cancer is the third leading cause of cancer, with about 192,000 new diagnoses a year and the second leading cause of cancer deaths among men. Fortunately, these rates have dropped over the years (40-70 percent) which have been attributed to prostate specific antigen (PSA) screening. Set an example with healthy habits: Eat healthy and include a variety of fruits and vegetables every day. Limit your intake of high-calorie foods and beverages, such as sugar, salt, fat, and alcohol. Include regular exercise in your day. On average, adults need 2 hours of physical activity per week. Stop smoking. Quitting smoking has immediate and long-term benefits. I need help? Call the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline at 1-800-QUIT NOW (1-800-987-7767) and talk to your health care provider. Learn to recognize and reduce stress in your life. Physical or emotional tension is often a sign of stress. Healthy eating, exercise and a good night’s sleep can help reduce stress. Schedule annual checkups with your healthcare provider. Certain diseases and conditions may not have symptoms, so these checks help identify issues early or before they become a problem.

