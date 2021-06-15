Australia reports two new COVID-19 cases in Melbourne





SYDNEY (Reuters) – The Australian state of Victoria reported on Tuesday two new cases won instead of COVID-19 in the state capital Melbourne, both linked to an existing group that spurred measures to renew social distance in the city. Photography Photography: A sign regarding the mandatory wearing of a mask is seen on a tram in Melbourne, Australia, May 28, 2021. REUTERS / Sandra Sanders / File Photo Victoria, Australia’s second most populous state, had not reported any new local cases earlier in the day, using data for 24 hours until midnight on Tuesday, raising hopes that movement restrictions would be eased later. during the week. The two new cases, the two main contacts of previous cases, were registered after the midnight break and will be added to Wednesday’s data. Victoria’s Health Minister Martin Foley said the cases were being tracked on infections reported from a Melbourne apartment complex, bringing the group to six. Hundreds of residents were asked to undergo testing and self-isolation. Melbourne ended a difficult two-week blockade last week, but some restrictions on travel and rallies remain, including rules requiring its five million residents to stay within 25km (15 miles) of their homes. The current restrictions are in effect until Thursday evening. Victoria has been reporting new daily cases of low single digits for more than a week, calming fears of a large increase in infections after the highly contagious Delta variant was discovered. About 100 new infections have been reported in the state since May 24. Rapid contact tracking, premature blockages and internal border restrictions have helped Australia suppress all previous outbreaks and keep its COVID-19 number relatively low, with just over 30,250 cases and 910 deaths. The recent outbreak has spurred an increase in people being inoculated for COVID-19. The increase prompted Victorian health officials to discontinue administration of the Pfizer vaccine as the first dose to ensure that all second dose orders could be met. There should be no anxiety here, there is no fear here. People who have taken their first dose of Pfizer should be sure … that they will take their second dose, said COVID-19 test commander Jeroen Weimar. About 25% of the Australian adult population of 20 million have had at least the first dose while nearly 4% have been fully vaccinated. More than 5.86 million total shots have been administered so far. Reporting by Renju Jose; edited by Jane Wardell

