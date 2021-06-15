Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle: MLA Congress says Sachin Pilot will not join BJP; BSF defectors want expansion





Rajasthan MLA Congress Bhanwar Lal Sharma Jaipur: Ahead of a possible cabinet reshuffle in the Rajasthan Assembly, the Rajasthan Congress, MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma on Tuesday said Tonk MLA Sachin Pilot has never sought a post for himself and that he will never leave the party to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He added that older leaders should be given due respect. “Pilot Sahab has never asked for a post for himself. He has clarified that he will not join the BJP. I believe some new leaders have taken some big posts, which will hurt the party. Older leaders should given due respect, Sharma said He added, “Nothing is going to happen for the next two months because the CM is not meeting people in person. I also wanted to become a CM, but sometimes we have to suppress our desires. I am with the Congress party and Sachin Pilot and CM Ashok Gehlot they are my leaders. “ After Jitin Prasada, a close aide to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, joined the BJP on Wednesday speculation is rife about more leaders pursuing his lawsuit, including Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who is currently in Delhi. BSP defectors for Cong demand Rajasthan cabinet expansion Meanwhile, MLAs who left the BSP in the ruling Congress are raising their voices for Cabinet expansion and political appointments in Rajasthan. Six BSP MLAs – Rajendra Guda, Lakhan Meena, Deepchand Kheria, Sandeep Yadav, JS Awana and Wajib Ali – had joined Congress. MLA Rajendra Guda, one of the senior leaders among the six MLAs that broke away from the BSP. asked the government to recognize their importance. “Nearly a year ago, 19 MLAs left Congress. If it were not for us – 10 independents + 6 MLAs of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Rajasthan government would have been preparing for its first anniversary of death. “Why doesn’t the top command understand? They had no majority and we saved the government.” The support of the BSP MLAs is essential to the strength of the number of Prime Minister Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot in the Assembly. MLA Sandeep Yadav also said that although there are issues in expanding the cabinet, this should be done now. “Beenshte is late for a long time. Whenever it is appropriate for Rajasthan CM and the circumstances are appropriate, he will make a decision,” he said. Asked if it was decided to have the participation of the BSP MLA in forming the government, he said, “No such condition. We had joined them for development in our respective areas. CM Ashok Gehlot always gives priority to those who they support him, and we have confidence in him who will consider us. “







