California is ending most of its coronavirus restrictions

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) California, the first state in America to impose a coronavirus blockade, is now opening a page on the pandemic.
By midnight, California is lifting most of its COVID-19 restrictions and introducing what has been billed as the Great Reopening states.
Starting Tuesday, there will be no more state rules on social distancing and no more capacity restrictions in restaurants, bars, supermarkets, gyms, stadiums or anywhere else. And masks one of the most symbolic and richest symbols of the pandemic will not be mandated for vaccinated people in most environments, though businesses and counties may still require them.
At the right time for summer, California wants to send the message that life in Golden State is approaching normalcy. The economy is fully reopening for the first time in 15 months and people can return mainly to pre-pandemic lifestyles. Fans can cheer without masks in Dodgers and Giants games. Disneyland is opening its doors to all tourists as it only allowed California residents. People can pack indoor bars and nightclubs from the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles to Castro in San Francisco.
With all due respect, eat your heart out, the rest of the United States. There is no state in America that has more, Gov.Gavin Newsom said on the eve of reopening. The state is not only ready to recover, but is ready to return again.
To mark the reopening, Newsom will make some lucky residents millionaires. At a major TV event, the governor will pull out 10 names of residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine and give each one $ 1.5 million. The drawing is the grand finale to the nation’s biggest vaccine incentives, $ 116 million in a COVID-19 vaccine lottery. Winners can raise money after being fully vaccinated.
Officials also want tourists to return.
As for our incredible cities, our iconic attractions, the industry is ready to lay the red carpet for visitors to California, around the country and even around the world, said Caroline Beteta, president and CEO of Visit California.
Pandemic levels and declines saw California move from being a success story in the US epicenter of the virus. As the first country to impose a nationwide closure in March 2020, California businesses had just begun to reopen last June when issues began to rise and the state was ordered to close again.
By the end of the summer, a darker reality set in as California moved toward a deadly winter momentum. Closures, curfews and shocking images from overcrowded hospitals became the norm as the state set new records almost daily for infection rates and staggering death rates. More people tested positive for the virus in California (3.8 million and counted) and more people died (63,000 plus) than anywhere else in the country, even though the most populous nation state had a lower death rate per capita than most others.
California now has one of the lowest infection rates in the country, below 1%. This dramatic decline in infections combined with an increasing number of vaccinated residents over 70% of adults having had at least one dose prompted Newsom to announce in April that most COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted on June 15 .
