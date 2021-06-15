The tribunal’s international investigation into drug killings is offensive





MANILA, Philippines (AP) – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will never co-operate with a possible International Criminal Court investigation into thousands of murders under his anti-drug crackdown, his spokesman said on Tuesday, calling an international investigation offensive to the country’s justice system. But human rights activists welcomed the possible investigation as a long-awaited step towards justice and accountability. A key critic of Duterte, jailed opposition senator Leila de Lima, said the Philippine leader could now defend the fear of ‘chained to The Hague’ to be judged as an ‘enemy of humanity’. Outgoing ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said Monday that a preliminary examination found reason to believe that crimes against humanity were committed during drug suppression by Duterte between July 1, 2016 and March 16, 2019. The dates cover the period between when Duterte launched his police-implemented crackdown shortly after winning a six-year presidential term and when he pulled the Philippines out of court. Critics said at the time that he was trying to avoid responsibility. More than 6,000 mostly drug suspects have been killed, according to government reports, but human rights groups say the death toll is significantly higher and should include many unsolved homicides by motorcyclists. who may have been placed by the police. Duterte has denied approving the extrajudicial killings of drug suspects even though he has openly threatened the suspects with death and ordered police to shoot suspects who dangerously resist arrest. Bensouda said she has sought authorization to open a formal investigation. Court judges have 120 days to decide on her claim. Duterte spokesman Harry Roque blasted Bensouda’s action as “legally wrong”, saying the ICC, as an international tribunal of last resort, could only intervene if a country’s judicial and prosecutorial system did not function and investigate crimes. interior. Roque mentioned many pending killings and other issues involving the government’s campaign against illegal drugs which were being tried by Philippine courts. “It is an insult to all Filipinos for a foreigner like Bensouda and other Filipinos to say that our legal institution in the Philippines is not working and is not delivering justice,” Roque told a news conference. ‘How dare you say the Philippine legal system is not working.’ Roque said the political ‘enemies’ of Duterte and his administration lodged complaints with the ICC, adding “we will never cooperate because we are no longer a member”. Bensouda, however, stressed that the court has jurisdiction over the alleged crimes while the Philippines was still a member of the court. Rights activists welcomed the end of Bensouda. Amnesty International said its announcement “is a long-awaited step to end the murderous incitement by President Duterte and his administration”.







