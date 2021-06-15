cynicism, stubbornness and shameful political leadership

Why does anyone wonder? A battle has erupted between the EU and the UK government over the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol. It’s time to cut the stance on both sides and face reality.

Indeed, there are two realities that we all have to face. The first is that the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) was never about trade. It was always about identity, for which trade deals were no more than one representative. The second is that there is no clean and perfect way to resolve issues. If it had, then it would have already been found in years of painstaking negotiations. Something must be given if any kind of peace is to be maintained in Northern Ireland.

Needless to say, there are two communities in Northern Ireland – a unionist and a Republican. The GFA allowed each community to feel that their identity was being preserved. The uninterrupted trade (and movement of people) with both the UK and the Republic of Ireland allowed each community to feel that their identity had been preserved. The Republican community could feel Irish, the Unionist community could feel British. Consent from both communities for any change was an integral part of the GFA.

Brexit has ruined that arrangement. It was a Humpty Dumpty moment. It cannot be reunited if everyone insists on perfection.

All this has been clear from the beginning.

Why, then, did both the UK and the EU sign the Northern Ireland Protocol when it was clear that, as it was written, it undermined the identity of the unionist community and could never command bipartisan support?

One explanation is that the UK government cynically signed the protocol. She knew full well that she would never be left behind and would have to be completely revised or abandoned. But given his personality, Boris Johnson may have judged it to be a problem for another day.

What about the EU? Or the EU negotiators were stupid, failing to understand Northern Ireland; one can only hope that it is unlikely. Or, they, too, knew it would never remain and, just as cynically, believed it could later be used to bring the whole of the UK back into the EU regulatory orbit and under the jurisdiction of the ECJ – a confidence in which they could have been encouraged by Theresa May’s negotiating stance.

But we now know that such a dynamic alignment simply will not happen. And we should not repeat the debate, now outdated, meaningless and increasingly tedious, whether Brexit was a good or terrible idea. What has been done is done. I say that as a remaining voter.

The reality is that peace in Northern Ireland can only be maintained if both communities once again feel that their identity is being respected and preserved. This cannot happen if there are regulatory borders with either the Republic or the rest of the UK. Nor does it matter if such boundaries are digitized, uninterrupted, and, for all intents and purposes, virtually invisible. In terms of identity, these boundaries will still appear in the hearts and souls of the communities of Northern Ireland.

The UK government was clearly wrong (and may well have known it) at the time the initial agreement was signed to claim that, brilliant, glossy, currently non-existent technology could provide an answer. Technology can never solve political issues. Just like the business community of Northern Ireland is wrong today in claiming that these are purely technical issues and that politics should be kept away from it. A weird position to take.

None of us, including US President Joe Biden, should have any doubts. Northern Ireland Protocol, as it currently stands, violates the GFA. Anyone who claims otherwise, and there are many who do just that, is either misinformed or dishonest if not dishonest.

The issue is not, therefore, technical, but rather, a matter of political will

Current strong statements by French President Emmanuel Macron and other EU leaders about the inviolability of the protocol ring. Let us not forget that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was willing to seek Article 16 and unilaterally suspend the protocol on COVID-19 vaccines before a hasty withdrawal could take place.

So where do we go from here?

The UK government would be within its legal rights to invoke Article 16 and suspend the protocol. In fact, she has suggested she can do just that. This would replace the border below the Irish Sea with a border between Northern Ireland and the Republic. It would not solve anything. Simply transfer anger from one community to another. Just because an action is legal does not make it wise.

Another ‘solution’ is to abandon the UK / Northern Ireland border altogether, returning to pre-Brexit agreements. That such an approach would allow leakage into the UK of EU goods that may not comply with UK regulation may be acceptable to the UK government. But moving goods in the other direction does not seem to be currently acceptable to the EU.

The compromise approach is, as always, imperfect. Remove barriers to goods originating in the UK in Northern Ireland only if they are intended for consumption within Northern Ireland but not for re-export across the Irish border.

The EU currently opposes such an adjustment on the basis of possible leaks. True, leakage is likely. The extent of such a leak is unknown, but an initial reasonable assumption is that it may not be so large as to damage the entire integrity of the Single Market. After all, the flow of goods that are not in line with the EU single market from other parts of the world already occurs through many of the major European ports, where despite the thin veneer provided by law, it is simply impractical to control and recheck every item that arrives from around the world. If it were, there would not be, for example, large quantities of cocaine being poured into the EU by producing countries. However, despite such leaks (perhaps quite significant), the Single Market has not deteriorated as a result. The idea that some leaks across the Irish border would do just that is hilarious.

Compromise resolution is a political hoax that is bureaucratically and technically imperfect. But it is the only way forward. And the EU is capable and well used for technically imperfect political deceptions in running its own affairs (one only has to look at the structure of the single currency). The issue is not, therefore, technical, but rather, a matter of political will.

The only choices available are clear: agree to an imperfect political compromise and move on, or wait until 2024 when the protocol will certainly be rejected by the unionist community when it becomes the subject of political consent in Northern Ireland, or t ‘let both sides dig heels and achieve nothing.

The latter option could result in Northern Ireland tragically descending once again into sectarian violence before 2024. If that were to happen, politicians on both sides would point fingers at each other where guilt would do nothing for it. that would be a tax increase. of victims and their families. Such a catastrophic result would leave our current harvest of so-called political leaders with only one option: to hang their heads in perpetual collective shame, on which side to stand.

Joe Zammit Lucia, Founder, Radix Center for business, Politics & Society