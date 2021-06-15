Norwegian activists take up battle over Arctic oil drilling at European Court





Climate activists who failed in their attempt to stop oil and gas drilling in Norway’s Arctic are taking the matter to the European Court of Human Rights. Two major environmental organizations, along with six young climate activists, will file a lawsuit, arguing that allowing new oil drilling during a climate crisis violates basic human rights. Explore dynamic updates of key land data points More from Activists repeatedly lost their case within Norway, ending with the Supreme Court dismissing their attempt to halt Arctic oil exploration in December. The decision to lead the war in Europe follows one legal victory for climate groups against Royal Dutch Shell Plc in the Netherlands, and a report from the International Energy Agency concluding that the world can achieve net zero emissions only if new oil fields develop stops immediately. “The oil industry and the Bible of oil-friendly parties have been the reports of the IEA,” said Frode Pleym, head of Greenpeace Norway. “The IEA has now been clear on what we need to do to achieve the goals from Paris: that is to stop exploring for more oil.” Norway, the largest oil and gas producer in Western Europe, has fought a long legal battle against Nature and Youth and Greenpeace – two of the country’s largest environmental organizations – over drilling licenses in the Barents Sea. Only one oil field is currently producing in Norway’s Arctic waters, but several others are under development. Companies including Equinor ASA, Aker BP ASA, Var Energi AS and Lundin Energy AB are currently active there. The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate believes most of the country’s undiscovered resources are located in the Barents. There is growth political pressure in Norway to limit oil and gas drilling, but the government remains committed to the industry. A letter on the future of energy published last week said oil policy would not change at all, despite a greater focus on renewable energy. The government argues that Norway can meet its obligations under the Paris climate agreement while continuing to pump oil and gas. Climate activists HOPE court in Strasbourg, France will find that violating their human rights. The indigenous Sami people in northern Norway are already losing their way of life due to rising temperatures, said Ella Marie Haetta Isaksen, one of the activists involved in the case. “My parents are fishing for salmon every year, but because of climate change we can no longer do it,” Isaksen said. “It affects a large part of their nutrition.” In the original trial, the plaintiffs argued that the new oil drilling in endangered areas in the Barents Sea was contrary to Article 112 of the Norwegian constitution, which states that “every person has the right to a healthy environment”. In Strasbourg, activists say Barents’ new drilling is a violation of Articles 2 and 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights. It has not been given that the Strasbourg court will accept the application from the activists. If they do, it may take a long time before the issue is resolved. “It may take one to five years,” Pleym said. “But for us, it would be a win in itself if they are accepting the issue.” Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

