COVID-19 vaccines procured from the Philippines range from $ 6.75 to $ 27.59 for the Dominguez dose





Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III on Tuesday revealed the price range of the country-procured COVID-19 vaccines as senators called for more transparency in government-linked purchase agreements. At a Senate hearing, Dominguez said vaccines cost about $ 6.75 (about $ 323.26) per dose up to $ 27.59 (about $ 1,321.28) per dose. ($ 1 = 47.89 as of June 14, 2021) Asked by Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon to explain the inequality, Dominguez said he was not deprived of details about the price change. “I do not know the answer but I can assume. First, this is not a homogeneous product. “These are different vaccines,” he said. “There may be different prices due to the volumes purchased. There may be different prices because we know that sound pharmaceutical (ceautical) companies price according to what the country can pay even on products that are not vaccines. ” The Chief Financial Officer also said the prices were “more or less within the park” compared to other countries. Our financiers, ADB (Asian Development Bank), World Bank and AIIB (Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank), respectively, are also checking that we are not paying more, but they can not reveal how much they are financing for the countries other. “I’m sure they will not fund us if it is overvalued,” he added. “If you take the whole cost of vaccines, the average cost per dose is P398. If you take the average cost, minus COVAX and donations, it is P568 per dose. If you look at the average cost of what is GAA (General Division Act) [paid out] is P543. The average cost so far of the amounts purchased using the loans is P515 per dose. The cost of logistics per dose is approximately P48, ”said Dominguez. Carito Secretary Galvez Jr. of Dominguez and the vaccine tsar reiterated that they could not disclose to the public the price of each brand because of existing non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) with vaccine manufacturers. “At this point in time we are prevented by the NDA being imposed on us by suppliers. We did not invent this NDA. “They would not even talk to us if we did not sign the NDA,” Dominguez said. “We cannot disclose it publicly without violating the non-disclosure agreement.” Both officials said they were willing to disclose the figures to senators at an executive hearing. Drilon said he was convinced of the proposal while underlining that the 1987 Constitution requires transparency in government transactions. During his presentation to President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, Dominguez said Congress has authorized the executive branch to spend $ P85 billion on vaccines. Galvez said the government has so far purchased vaccines from Sinovac (26 million doses), Gamaleya (10 million) and Moderna (13 million). – RSJ, GMA News

