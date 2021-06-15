New Zealand apologizes during the 1970s attacks on the people of the Pacific Island

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that the government will apologize formally for a notorious part of the country’s history known as the Dawn Raids.

This event saw Pacific Islander people targeted for deportation in the mid-1970s during aggressive home raids by authorities to find, convict and deport excess persons.

Raids often occurred very early in the morning or late at night.

During a press conference to announce the pardon, New Zealand Minister for the Peoples of the Pacific Aupito William Sio recalled the horrific childhood day when police officers holding German Shepherd Dogs returned to his family home before dawn and torches shone on their faces, while his father stood there helpless.

Minister for the Peoples of the Pacific Aupito William Sio (NZ Herald / AP)

Mr. Sio became emotional as he and Ms. Ardern discussed forgiveness at the conference.

We felt like the community we were invited to come to New Zealand. We responded to the call to fill the manpower that was needed, in the same way we responded to the call for soldiers in 1914, Mr. Sio said.

But he said the government then turned to the Pacific community when it felt those workers were no longer needed.

Ms Ardern said at the time, people who did not look like white New Zealanders were told they had to wear identification to prove they were no more than those standing outside, and were often accidentally stopped on the street, or even school or church.

The pardon does not extend to financial compensation (NZ Herald / AP)

She said Pacific people often appeared in court in pajamas and without proper representation.

Not only were they targeted, they were targeted using a process and practice that was truly inhumane, which really terrorized people in their homes, Ms. Ardern said.

She said that when computerized immigration data were introduced in 1977, they showed that 40% of the overcrowded persons were either British or American groups who were never targeted for deportation.

The raids and those they represented created deep wounds, Ms. Ardern said.

And while we can not change our history, we can accept it and seek to correct a mistake.

Mr. Sio recounted his family experiences during the Dawn Raids in the 1970s (NZ Herald / AP)

In Mr. Sios’s case, he said his family were lawful residents who owned the house, but some of his grandchildren from Samoa were staying with them and were taken away by police without their clothes and belongings, and then expelled.

He said the nephews had worked in a factory and their visas had expired. He said they were preparing to go home and wanted to make some extra overtime shifts before leaving.

Mr Sio said his father helped advocate for them to get their clothes and money back so they could leave New Zealand with some measure of their dignity intact.

The official pardon will be held at a memorial event on June 26 in Auckland.

The pardon does not come with any financial compensation or legal change, but Mr Sio believes it is an important first step.

He said the trauma is still fresh for many and it is good to address the issue and prevent such a situation from happening in the future.

Ms Ardern said it was the third time the government had made such an apology.

Previous pardons were for imposing an entry tax on Chinese immigrants in the 1880s and for introducing the deadly flu pandemic of Samoa in 1918, which killed more than a fifth of the population.