Manish Sisodia Revises Govts Youth Education Scheme in Delhi for Grades 10, 12

Delhi Deputy Prime Minister Manish Sisodia recently held a meeting to review the Delhi government’s newly launched Youth for Education initiative, under which new mentors will guide Class 10-12 students on “life and career choices” “.

Mr Sisodia also made an assessment of the Parental Assistance Program (POP), he said. The mission of the two programs for Delhi government-run school students is a one-on-one map of children, a practice followed abroad, Mr Sisodia said.

While explaining the initiative, he added, One-on-one mapping of each child and understanding their individual profile was a practice our teachers appreciated, but they expressed concerns about the degree in Delhi.

He further said, We know that feeding for 16 government school students is a challenge in Delhi, but we have made this challenge an opportunity.

Through the Youth for Education (YFE) program, children would be able to receive adequate guidance and counseling from the younger generation who have gone through a similar process and have a valuable contribution, said Mr. Sisodia, who is also the minister of Education of Delhi.

What is the YFE program?

Manish Sisodia explained the importance of the YFE program and said that a child may think he or she wants to pursue acting or music or become a cop, but teachers do not have the ability to do hand holding for every child.

However, mentors attached to these children would be able to talk and instruct students, help them find work, Mr Sisodia said. He also said, We made it happen with 600 students and mentors and they are very happy. “These mentors have become emotional support.”

An official statement said YFE is a volunteering program where young people who have graduated from school and are in university or work or have their own businesses can advise in Delhi government schools and guide them about their careers .

Currently, YFE is piloted in 46 schools in East and South East Delhi, attending 4,000 mentors. More than two worthless mentors will further enroll in this Delhi Government School children program.

Nearly 2 youth loop mentors

While talking about the mentoring program, the official statement reads that these two weak mentors would be from young people under the age of 30, as students, working professionals, etc.

“For the nearly 5.5 lakh students of Delhi government schools in grades 10 to 12, we seek to mobilize about two lakh youths as their mentor. Two to four students would be under one counselor,” a government official said. .

Manish Sisodia, while talking about the need to approach and guide children, said there is a noticeable generation gap between parents and their children.

“The best way to decipher what a child wants or thinks is through another child who is their age or about their age. Unfortunately, the government schools we serve do not provide guidance and support provisions. of our students who need advice on their careers, “he added.

Communication between school, parents

Explaining further the importance of the program, the Deputy Prime Minister said that POP was designed with the idea of ​​creating a chain of communication between schools, children and parents.

POP plans to build a network of School Management Committee (SMC) and Mitras School members to help other parents and build a strong bond in the community. The program trained 560 SMC members and Principals of 41 schools, the statement said.

He said, The idea is for the whole community to become a school. These two programs will ensure that our community is shaped in a way that helps our students grow holistically, which acts as a support system for them and their families.

“Our principals need to take ownership of this program, to make an alumni group in schools and engage in localized mentoring,” he said. Mr. Sisodia said for both programs, they have been triggered by similar initiatives abroad.

“This is the vision of our Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal to make education a mass movement in the country,” he said.

(With PTI entries)

