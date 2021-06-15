Give enough funds to SMEs so that they do not fall

By Murray Hunter

Over the past week, political experts have reported on the events after Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah started calling political leaders, one by one, for meetings.

With each meeting, there were different proposals about how Malaysia should be governed in the short term and stories of who would be left out for whom, although some of these stories were deliberately misleading to confuse people.

In the middle of this week, the Malaysian rulers are holding a special meeting. This meeting will not resolve the crisis, but is expected to determine the modus operandi that the King will use to make a decision. It will be a decision that many are not secretive about.

Any formula for a solution to the current Malaysian political problem at this stage is just speculation.

However, no matter what solution is reached, which parties and personalities govern, whether by emergency decree or subject to parliamentary scrutiny, the problems of nations will remain the same.

Once the dust settles later this week, the new government, if there is to be one, must focus on governing and resolving the country’s immediate issues.

What does urgent action require from the government?

There has been a general feeling from the business community, and many from the general public, that attention to what needs to be done in the economy has been distorted through political conflicts.

The current situation, in the middle of 2021, is critical for the survival of hundreds of thousands of micro-enterprises and SMEs, with the blockade continuing. They contribute 39.9% of GDP and employ 7.1 million people, 58.4% of the total workforce and much more within the informal sector.

There are lessons to be learned from the same situation 12 months ago when the country was under a similar motion control (MCO) order. Insufficient funds went to households to directly increase consumption.

Groups, such as civil servants received relief payments, but many in the informal sector lost them. Allowing individuals to access their employees Provide fund savings and donation packages at the time, did little to avoid hardship.

With an extended MCO, distributing cash to those families in need of assistance will be needed to prevent more families from going deep into poverty. The government, at its current level of external debt, still has room to borrow offshore so that funds can be allocated to generate consumption and increase liquidity within the economy.

There are three immediate interconnected problem areas that need to be addressed immediately to save the country from an impending inimitable catastrophe.

This means starting the economy so that people can live without immersing themselves in their savings, relying on materials or getting into debt. This is linked to rising unemployment and the dramatic rise of the unemployed who are unable to make a living.

While awaiting a solution to the previous two problems, money needs to be injected into the household and create economic demand at the grassroots level to boost business.

Although economists forecast a modest GDP growth rate of 6% this year, an expanded MCO will erode that.

This figure does not take into account contributions from the informal sector, which supports many people and has been hit hard by the MCO, receiving very little assistance.

According to a survey of the informal labor force sector, this affects 17.4% of the total labor force in Malaysia, where 620,000 have lost their source of labor and are unpaid. Wage subsidies have excluded this group, which in addition has family dependents.

An expanded MCO will exacerbate this and may even tilt the economy into recession. Businesses that still remain operational will have serious liquidity problems.

Assistance is needed to support micro-enterprises and SMEs in strong liquidity, first to survive, then to benefit from a recovery.

There should be a drastic increase in lending to alleviate the business liquidity crisis. The government should help by securing funding for more than 900,000 SMEs, using their political influence over the banking sector, most of which is owned by government-affiliated companies.

There should be a debt moratorium and a scheme where government guarantees are placed for SME owners who have little or no collateral. The counterintuitive practice of banks in limiting lending when the risk of borrowing is high, due to the weak economic environment, should be reversed.

Exports from the Asean region have plummeted during the pandemic. With the low value of the ringgit and the low level of inflation, there are optimal conditions for an export-led recovery.

This is especially the case when large firms are coming out of China and looking for alternative production bases. Industries that employ Malaysian workers should be targeted and assisted at both enterprise and industry level to grow through exports.

Aid to large multinational enterprises hiring foreign workers and receiving 10-year tax breaks from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority is not making a major contribution to the growth of the local economy.

Public infrastructure to assist these enterprises in sprawling industrial parks further removes ringgit from taxpayers.

Many SME owners have long stopped receiving salaries, limiting operating costs, and reducing staff to a minimum to ensure their survival.

Aid packages should benefit SMEs and not GLCs. SMEs that need more help are those that produce local products and target local consumers.

A rapid increase in sales for these “intensive” SMEs will create demand for Malaysian jobs to alleviate local unemployment. “Aid packages can be incorporated into a way to pay subsidies to companies that employ Malaysians.”

Special attention should also be paid to the tourism, food and beverage industry and the retail industry. Their business operations are severely limited by the expansion of the MCO.

It is very clear that international borders will not be reopened at any point in the near future and the lost revenue through foreign tourism must be compensated in another way.

In tackling under-employment, local government needs to become friendly with micro-enterprises. New stalls should not be prosecuted for lack of licenses or openings in prohibited places, but rather be helped to be made in accordance with the regulation. Unemployed, desperate Malaysians who have no income should not be further aggravated by the bureaucracy.

There must be a pro-Malaysian workers’ policy. For example, insurance companies that employ Malaysians over foreign workers should be given priority when awarding contracts.

Schemes should be put in place to encourage firms to get graduates, rather than contracting work with a consultant or contractor.

The government needs to find innovative ways to make Malaysian workers more attractive to employers. This could mean giving up the country’s reliance on foreign workers in some sectors.

A consumption recovery is needed in order for domestic investment to follow to increase employment. It will be very difficult to increase foreign investment in these times.

Existing SMEs need to focus on running the economy. The money should be placed directly in the hands of consumers so that consumers can buy products produced by SMEs. This is where most Malaysia under-employment exists. The proposal to extend subsidies for fuel and cooking oil will not go too far to help families.

A new look needs to be taken in rural Malaysia, where both unemployment and unemployment exist. Rural micro-enterprises need an urgent incentive, with basic direct programs for creating sustainable micro-enterprises.

This also needs innovative approaches.

In the area of ​​health, the government is focusing on vaccinating the Malaysian population to end the threat posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

With nearly 5,000 cases every day, with outbreaks across the country, the success of vaccine spread is paramount. There has been criticism regarding the logistics of vaccine use and vaccine reluctance has become a problem. There must be a decisive Covid-19 plan and transparency, with strong leadership running it.

The government needs to move from blanket MCOs to specific targeted protection of the elderly and vulnerable. If this can be achieved, Malaysia can then learn to live with Covid-19, with young and healthy people working and operating businesses.

Failure to do so will result in volatile hardship and a possible deep recession in Malaysia.

This is just one scenario to resolve the unresolved Malaysian issues. The new administration, if there is one, must be creative and generous to its citizens to get them through these difficult times. This will require a look at the economy in new ways.

Murray Hunter is an FMT reader.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.