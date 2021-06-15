Controversial Jerusalem flag march to move forward as first test for new Israeli government





Naftali Bennett was sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Israel on Sunday and this march will be the first real test for his government.

Homeland Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev concluded an assessment of the situation with the participation of the Commissioner, IDF, Shin Bet and the National Security Council, according to a statement issued by his office on Monday.

The minister was presented with operational plans for the flag parade in Jerusalem on Tuesday, the statement added.

“I was under the impression that the police are well prepared and that a great effort has been made to preserve the delicate structure of life and public safety.” Minister Bar-Lev said in a statement.

The Flag March was scheduled to take place on May 10 as part of the commemoration of Jerusalem Day, but in an unusual move, it was diverted at the last minute by police not allowing them to pass through the Damascus Gate and the Muslim Quarter in the City Old because of the already tense situation in Jerusalem. The march was eventually canceled minutes after it started on the new route due to Hamas firing rockets into Jerusalem as sirens were heard throughout the city. It is an annual parade where mostly right-wing Jewish groups march through the Old City of Jerusalem holding and dancing with Israeli flags to celebrate Israel gaining control of the Western Wall during the 1967 Six Day War. This year the march was originally scheduled to take place on Jerusalem Day last month, but was canceled while it was taking place when Hamas fired rockets into Jerusalem. According to the march organizers, the march will arrive at the gate of Damascus on Tuesday evening where the marchers will jump with flags and then continue around the old city walls and enter through the Jaffa gate at the Western Wall. It is still unclear what the exact route of the planned march is. The Palestinians have already expressed their concerns that this march could restore tensions. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh condemned the march, calling it “a provocation”. “We warn of the dangerous consequences that may result from the Occupying Power’s intention to allow extremist Israeli settlers to carry out the Flag March in occupied Jerusalem tomorrow, a provocation and aggression against our people / Jerusalem and its sanctuaries to receive end, “Shtayyeh said in a Twitter post on Monday. Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanou said the march would be a “fuse for a new explosion to protect Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” as quoted by Hamas-based Al-Aqsa TV on Monday. The U.S. Embassy in Israel issued a travel warning Monday ahead of the expected march. “Due to calls for a Jerusalem Flag March and possible counter-demonstrations in the Old City of Jerusalem on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, US government employees and members of their families are barred from entering the Old Town. of Jerusalem on Tuesday, June 15th. “U.S. citizens can take this into account when making their travel plans,” the embassy said.

