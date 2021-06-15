Cancer activist Alley wins Goldman Award for environmentalists | Louisiana

A retired special education teacher from Louisiana who led a successful grassroots campaign to stop the construction of a toxic plastic factory in Americas Cancer Alley has won the Goldman 2021 award for environmentalists.

Sharon Lavigne, 68, organized marches, petitions, city hall meetings and media campaigns after elected officials gave the green light to build another polluting factory in St James parish, a black-majority community already fueled by the industry. severe and excessive cancer levels.

The proposed $ 1.25 billion Chinese-owned plastic plant would have generated one million pounds (450,000 kg) of hazardous liquid waste each year, including hundreds of tons of methylene diphenyl diizocyanate, a carcinogenic chemical that affects respiratory function, such as and carbon monoxide, volatile organic compounds, formaldehyde and benzene.

Despite the risks to human health and the environment, in late 2018 the St James parish council expedited permits for the Wanhua company, granted them a 10-year exemption from property taxes and re-zoned the residential area without being advised as need with the community.

They let these companies come to our Black and Brown neighborhoods when they know these things are killing us, Lavigne told the Guardian. That would have been two miles away from my house. I would no longer allow industry in the parish of St. James.

Located between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, St James Parish is located in what has become known as Cancer Alley an 80-mile stretch along the Mississippi River, where mostly low-income black communities live and breathe between 200 or more petrochemical plants, pipelines and oil depots.

Lavigne mobilized the community against the Wanhua plant through Rise St James, a trust-based environmental justice organization she founded in 2018. She was at the forefront of the opposition, knocking on doors, witnessing at parish council meetings and other hearings, and making requests to local and state officials to issue moratoriums on new industrial construction.

Lavigne, with, from left, Myrtle Felton, Gail LeBoeuf and Rita Cooper, members of Rise St James, campaigned last year against a proposed $ 9.4 billion chemical plant owned by a Taiwanese company. Photos: Gerald Herbert / AP

When they refused to waver, Lavigne, the daughter of a civil rights leader, formed coalitions with larger, more established organizations, including 350.org and the Tulane Environmental Law Clinic, designed educational leaflets and newspaper ads arguing against the project.

Amid growing opposition, in September 2019, less than a year after receiving the permits, Wanhua withdrew its land use application. The community had won.

We stood up for our health because it is more important than wealth. If we had not spoken above, the plant would have gone ahead. It felt like a victory, Lavigne said.

The company shifted attention to another parish, but Lavigne and her colleagues helped that community organize and keep the factory out.

A Goldman Award spokesman said Lavigne’s core campaign successfully protected her community from building another toxic plant in the middle of it. Her activism prevented the generation of a million pounds of hazardous liquid waste each year for her unwavering commitment and dedication to her community, Sharon Lavigne will receive the Goldman Environment Award.

Lavigne added: I did not realize I was becoming an activist. I was just a worried citizen trying to save lives.

Established in 1990, the annual awards recognize basic environmentalists from the six inhabited continents of the world. This year the winners, five of whom are women, include Peruvian activist Liz Chicaje Churay, who helped save 2 million hectares of Amazon forests from loggers, and Gloria Majiga-Kamoto, who helped persuade the Malawian government to ban plastics. with one use.

The winners have all experienced the consequences of destroying the environment.

For Lavigne, life was very different as she grew up when her family lived off the land raising animals, fishing and cultivating crops. It was great, we had clean water, clean air and productive soil, we were living the American dream until chemical factories started opening in the 1960s.

Industrial plants had probably slowly poisoned communities for years, but by five years when Lavigne fell ill, she realized the full extent of the damage. I started thinking about all the people who had died of cancer. The parish of St. James was a sacrificial area.

Despite this victory, the war is never over.

The cancer rate in St James parish is 50 times higher than the national average, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which the campaign says is a consequence of decades of environmental racism. However, the state has plans to build or expand more than a hundred petrochemical facilities, with the parish of St James at the center of the boom.

Lavigne continues to oppose new chemical plants, including a $ 9.4 billion complex that Taiwanese firm Formosa Plastics wants to build near its home.

She said: The war continues. It’s a long war. We need to convince public officials that we want to live, we want to stay in St James and we would not take it anymore.