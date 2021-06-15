Huh ?! Journo Piet Rampedi says the story about 10 babies is back under full investigation

The mystery of ‘Tembisa 10’ deepens as journalist Piet Rampedi comes under fire for massive holes in the story he broke last week.

The story of Tembisa 10 has sparked social media, with each new title creating more questions than answers

Pretoria News reported last week that a woman (37) had given birth to 10 babies at a private hospital in Pretoria on Monday evening

The journalist who blasted the story, Piet Rampedi, says his investigation into the story is “shifting” from a good story to a full investigation into the whereabouts of the babies.

As the plot thickens, the public is asked to stop donating money to the family until 10 babies and their mother are discovered.

Journalist Piet Rampedi says he is still investigating the story about the so-called Tembisa 10 babies exactly one week after he broke the “exclusivity” in IOL and in the press for Pretoria News.

In the latter plot twist, father of jewelers Teboho Tsotetsi says his wife Gosiame Sithole has failed to reveal her whereabouts and the condition of their newborns.

Tsotetsi has urged the public to stop donating to their bank accounts until the wife and babies are found.

It was reported that the case of a missing person was opened to the police over the weekend.

Last week, Pretoria News reported that Sithole had given birth to 10 babies at a private hospital in Pretoria on Monday evening, which led to a stream of donations from local brands and businesses.

Rampedi fiercely defended the story by claiming that 37-year-old Sithole had apparently earned her place in the Guinness Book of Records after holding and handing over decuplets.

The reporter even flew down to Cape Town with Tsotetsi last week where they met with Independent Media chairman Iqbal Surv who pledged to donate R1 million to the family.

Now in a series of tweets posted Tuesday morning, Rampedi seems to be changing his tune about his story which is shrouded in confusion and controversy.

Rampedi had initially insisted that the story be looked at after questions about where the woman was born.

However, now there seems to be only screengrabs of WhatsApp conversations between Tsotetsi and Sithole to prove the story of Tembisa 10.

Our sensitive probe in # Tembisa10 the story is ongoing. He moved from a well-felt story to a thorough investigation into the whereabouts of the babies, where Sithole was born, what happened during and after the birth, why the family was denied entry to the baby, and who played what role. – Mr. Putin (@pietrampedi) June 15, 2021

Public update for breakdowns The Tsotetsi family’s decision to ban donations until Ms. Sithole & the babies return home has nothing to do with @pretorianews history. Tsotetsi says they are unhappy with the donations used to throw dives and disrespect their culture. pic.twitter.com/UM4t13c5S1 – Mr. Putin (@pietrampedi) June 15, 2021

Other questions:

Was Sithole told to stay inside a lodge institution at the state hospital that housed the mothers of the newborns? Was she denied entry to the babies for three days and why? Did she enter the ICU and ask to see them? Was she threatened with arrest and referral to a mental institution? pic.twitter.com/K8Ipysi3yF – Mr. Putin (@pietrampedi) June 15, 2021

Other areas of focus:

Were there any complications during or after the operation? Were the babies affected? Were they immediately transferred to another facility and why? Were doctors and nurses associated with NDAs? Why did Sithole move to a lodge but was barred from entering? Who were the role players? pic.twitter.com/BwzZRSpNxG – Mr. Putin (@pietrampedi) June 15, 2021

I will continue not to give media interviews. I am calling on the public to allow us space and time to focus on this important, sensitive and critical investigation. Out of respect for the privacy and culture of the Tsotetsi family, I would not pressure them to share any photos. pic.twitter.com/N0VzTNAlmg – Mr. Putin (@pietrampedi) June 15, 2021

There seem to be more questions than answers as the story continues to unfold.

Here are some Twitter responses to the Tembisa 10 mystery below:

Piet creates a false story that goes internationally and embarrasses the country. Now he asks us questions he should have asked himself before him and his Rampedis stands attacked anyone with a brain. He wants to paint the faux mother Decuplets as the villain when he is also one. – Edits by Dumi Gwebu (@dumigwebu) June 15, 2021

Piet is now investigating his story. The father said we should stop donating until the mother and babies are found. Piet is in question. https://t.co/qDdCNvGl2O – Mohale Mashigo (@BlckPorcelain) June 15, 2021

Ai banna. So you also do not know where the ’10 babies’ were born, where they are. I thought you knew https://t.co/ABn8iZLEkc – Makashule Ghana (@Makashule) June 15, 2021

Piet is an excellent journalist and his credentials speak for themselves. However, there is something impressive about this Tembisa kids story! https://t.co/fvjPsFHm7X – Sipho Masondo (@vercingetorics) June 15, 2021

And now Piet says he should be given space to investigate … – Khofu Judge (@KhofuJudge) June 15, 2021

We are now up to 13 missing baby boys. The family of three – allegedly born to the mother of unverified decompositions three years ago – have hired a private investigator to find them: https://t.co/SzoipsbQrJ pic.twitter.com/lfQtD2eFKl – Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) June 14, 2021

REST: The CEO of the academic hospital Steve Biko tells me the following #CMS display that Gosiame Sithole came to the hospital last Saturday without 10 children, in private clothes. She told the hospital she gave birth to 10 children and they would be transferred to Steve Biko.@ Radio702 – Clement Manyathela (@TheRealClementM) June 15, 2021

REST: Hospital General Manager Steve Biko also tells me #CMS display that Gosiame Sithole told hospital staff that she gave birth to 10 children at Louis Pasteur Hospital. But Louis Pasteur spokesmen just called the show and say they have never had such a patient. @ Radio702 https://t.co/shH6zCQ7kd – Clement Manyathela (@TheRealClementM) June 15, 2021

What is saddest about this saga is not the last nail @ IOL the coffin of credibility (as it should), but that here there are human beings involved who have become the games of an unscrupulous media platform. Everything is rather pathetic. https://t.co/ZYIQYhng3a – Herman Wasserman (@hwasser) June 14, 2021

South African newspaper mogul Iqbal Surv and one of its top editors have claimed that a South African woman gave birth to 10 world-record babies. Few people believed him; Surv has no reliability. Now the father claims he had “at least one baby”. https://t.co/GnxuLaF1Ic – Geoffrey York (@geoffreyyork) June 14, 2021

There was only one concrete detail given in # Tembisa10 baby story and this was the bank account number. #REDALERT – Madeleine Fullard (@ mfullard2) June 14, 2021

The whole country was deceived because of the alleged WhatsApp messages – Kananelo (@kaysexwale) June 15, 2021



