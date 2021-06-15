



PASADENA, Calif. City of Pasadena and Ombudsman Program for Long-Term Wise and Health Care Recognizes Elder Abuse Awareness Day on 15 June 2021. The International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the United Nations Health Organization (UNO) kicked off First World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAOR) on 15 Q 2006 in an effort to unite communities around the world in raising awareness of elder abuse. WEAAD serves as a call to action for our communities to raise awareness of elder abuse, neglect and exploitation and to reaffirm our country’s commitment to the principle of justice for all. Each year, an estimated 5 million older adults are abused, neglected, or exploited. Abuse of the elderly can lead to serious physical harm and long-term psychological consequences or it can result in serious financial loss. Older Americans lose about $ 2.6 billion or more a year because of senior financial abuse and exploitation funds that can be used to pay for basic needs such as housing, food, and medical care. Unfortunately, this happens in any demographic and can happen to any family member, a neighbor, even you. Experts believe that elder abuse is significantly under-reported, in part because so many of our communities lack social support that would make it easier for those experiencing abuse to report it. Research suggests that less than 1 in 14 cases of elder abuse come to the attention of the authorities. The good news is that we can prevent and address the issue of elder abuse. There are many ways to strengthen our social support through policies, services, and programs that keep us integrated into our communities as we age. People can help protect themselves and their loved ones from elder abuse by reporting it to authorities as soon as suspected. Physical injury, neglect, and / or emotional or behavioral changes are all indicative signs of abuse that may be displayed by a loved one and should force you to take immediate action. This also includes reporting any suspected abuse involving nursing homes and residential care facilities. Regarding financial abuse, there are specific steps you can take before it happens to reduce your risk, they include: Register in the National Register of Calls. When no longer needed, scrap junk mail, old invoices, bank statements and any other document that has personal identification information. Do not give out personal information over the phone if you have not started the call and do not know who you are talking to. Especially save your social security number. It’s good to be rude. If a salesperson calls you or comes to your door who does not appear to be receiving a reply, it is OK to end the conversation. Hang up the phone or close the door. You do not need to let yourself be pressured into anything. Never sign something you do not understand. Have a trusted and impartial professional to assist you when concluding contracts or signing legal documents. If you hire someone for personal assistance services, home care services, etc., make sure they are properly checked, upon completion of criminal checks. Learn about scams and stay informed Sign up for AARPs Fraud Watch. View the interactive national AARP fraud map. Review the usual FBI scams and crimes. To report elder abuse in Pasadena, call the Pasadena Police Department at (626) 744-4241. By doing everything we can to strengthen the structure of social support, we can reduce social isolation, protect communities and families from elder abuse, and build a community that will live up to our promise of justice for all. Stay connected with the City of Pasadena! Visit us online at www.cityofpasadena.net; follow us on Twitter at @PasadenaGov, and Instagram and Facebook on @CityOfPasadena; or call the Citizen Service Center, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (626) 744-7311.





