



Eligibility criteria for receiving a coronavirus vaccine at mass vaccination centers operated by the Self-Defense Forces in Tokyo and Osaka will be expanded to include people between the ages of 18 and 64, officials said. The Ministry of Defense announced the policy change on June 15, after it became clear that many vaccination sites were coming out without reservation. People will be eligible to get a stroke there if they present a vaccine coupon issued by their local government and if it is their first dose. Healthcare workers are distributing the Moderna vaccine in both countries. The use of the Moderna vaccine is authorized for people 18 or older. The SDF vaccination centers will make reservations from June 16 and will start administering the doses starting as early as the next day, according to the ministry. The ministry is urging people with basic health conditions and workers in nursing homes to be vaccinated early. The centers opened in both cities on May 24 to complete priority inoculations of people 65 or older by the end of July, under the direction of Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugas. Initially, doses were limited to seniors residing in the prefectures of Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Osaka, Hyogo and Kyoto who made online reservations. But the ministry extended the right to seniors across Japan on June 10, as dose appointments between June 14 and June 27 were not filled. On June 12, the centers began booking appointments over the phone. SDF administered doses to SDF members involved in risk management, law enforcement and firefighting, and Coast Guard staff on June 14 and 15 as many slots remained. Official figures show that from June 16 to June 27, about 70 percent of the 120,000 slots available in central Tokyo remained empty. As for downtown Osaka, about 60 percent of the total 60,000 slots were free during the same period. More than 80 percent of the slots at the malls from June 21 to June 27 were not filled. The ministry said it would become difficult for applicants to secure an appointment after June 28, as the second round of shooting begins that day.







