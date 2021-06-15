AAP MLA Sanjay Singh’s residence in Delhi vandalized, 2 arrested for damaging nameplates

Aam Aadmi (AAP) Party Rajam Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said today that his residence in the high security area of ​​North Avenue, which is meters away from Rashtrapati Bhawan, was vandalized by unidentified persons.

“My house has been attacked. Listen with open ears, people of BJP, no matter how much hooliganism you enjoy, I will not allow the looting of donations collected for the construction of Lord Ram’s temple. Even if I am killed for it,” the MP said. of VET wrote in a tweet.

In a video message released after the incident, the AAP MP said, “such attacks do not scare me”. He tried to link the incident to his recent press conference in Lucknow where he alleged irregularities in land acquisition for the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“My residence is barely 100 meters away from Rashtrapati Bhawan. It has been an attack on my residence. I want to make it clear to the BJP government and its goons that no matter how many times you attack me, I will continue to raise “My voice against corruption is committed in the name of Lord Ram. I’m not afraid of being killed either. This is an insult to the 115 crore Hindus, to all those worshipers of the Lamb of God who donated for the construction of a great Ram temple.” Added Singh.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police also took to Twitter saying: “An attempt was made to devalue the plaque at the residence of Shri Sanjay Singh, MP. Two people have been detained in this regard. No physical injuries have been caused to anyone. Further investigation is active “.

Speaking on the issue, Deepak Yadav, DCP, New Delhi, said, “An attempt was made to strip the plaque at the residence of Aam Aadmi (AAP) Party MP Sanjay Singh. Two people have been detained in this regard. No physical injuries “It has been inflicted on anyone. Further investigation is ongoing.”

Two people stabbed, police confirm

According to a report, two people were arrested for allegedly damaging the plaque at the residence of the VET leader.

After the incident, police said an attempt was made to devalue the plaque at Singh’s residence.

Two people have been detained in this regard, police said.

It was further stated that no one was physically harmed and further investigation is underway.

Between opposition parties claiming irregularities in the purchase of land in Ayodhya by the Ram temple trust and alleged misuse of funds raised for its construction, AAP leader Sanjay Singh had claimed on Tuesday that his house was attacked and accused BJP of hooliganism, adding that he will not allow the robbery of donations intended for the temple to happen, even if he is killed for it.

Meanwhile, reacting to allegations of irregularities in the purchase of land in Ayodhya by the Ram Temple Trust, Champat Rai, General Secy, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Tuesday dismissed the allegations as “fraudulent” and explained that the cost of land compared to its surface is 1,423 per square meter, which is less than the market value, therefore, to avoid any misuse of government taxes, transactions were made using net banking.

In February 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the constitution of the ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust’ that will oversee the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, almost three months after the Supreme Court ruling in the decades-old case.

In November 2019, a bank with five Supreme Court judges had decided unanimously in favor of Ram Lalla. He said all the controversial 2.7-hectare land would be handed over to a government-formed trust, which will monitor the construction of the Ram temple in the country. The court had asked the government to give 5 hectares of land to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque.

