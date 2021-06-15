Riots in Delhi: HC guarantees 3 students, says state has unclear right to protest and line of terrorist action | Delhi News





NEW DELHI: In its anxiety to quell dissent, the state has blurred the line between the right to protest and terrorist activity, and if such an opinion gains traction, it would be a “sad day for democracy,” the court said. Delhi top on Tuesday giving bail to three students from JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in a riot case in north-east Delhi.

Calling the definition of “terrorist act” under the strict laws of UAPA “somewhat vague” and warning against its use in a “cavalier manner”, the high court set aside the orders of the trial court denying them condition JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita Asif Iqbal Tanha of JMI, allowing their complaints and accepting them on a regular basis.

“We are of the opinion that the foundations of our nation stand in a more secure position than are likely to be shaken by a protest, however savage, organized by a college student tribe or other persons, acting as a coordinating committee by the borders of a university located in the heart of Delhi, “said a bank of directors Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani.

In three separate trials of 113, 83 and 72 pages, the Supreme Court stated that although the definition of ‘terrorist act’ in Article 15 of the Strict Act of Illegal Activities (Prevention) (UAPA) is broad and somewhat vague, he must take part in the Essential Character of terrorism and the expression ‘terrorist act’ cannot be allowed to be applied in a “cavalier manner” to criminal acts that fall entirely under the IPC.

“We are obliged to express, it seems, that in his anxiety to suppress dissent, in the mind of the State, the line between the constitutionally guaranteed right to protest and terrorist activity seems to be blurring somewhat. If this mindset wins withdrawal, it would be a sad day for democracy “which would be in jeopardy, jewelery said, adding that there was nothing to show the possible commission of a terrorist act.

The Supreme Court instructed Pinjra activists Tod Narwal and Kalita and Tanha, who were arrested in May last year in connection with the alleged largest plot in the riots, to hand over their passports and not offer any incentives to witnesses. prosecution or manipulation of evidence in the case.

The three defendants will not indulge in any illegal activity and will reside at the address as mentioned in the records, the high court said.

Kalita, Narwal and Tanha are charged in four, three and two cases respectively in connection with the municipal riots that erupted on February 24 last year and will be released from prison now that they have already secured bail in other cases.

Stoli said there is absolutely nothing on the indictment, through any specific allegation to show the possible commission of a “terrorist act” within Article 15 UAPA, an act of “fundraising” to commit a terrorist act under Article 17 and an ‘conspiracy’ act to commit or a ‘preparatory act’ to commit, a terrorist act within Article 18 UAPA.

He noted that the indictment was filed on September 16, 2020 and has 740 prosecution witnesses and the trial has not yet begun as it is unlikely to start soon in view of the truncated functioning of the courts due to the second wave predominant Covid -19 pandemic.

With regard to Narwal and Kalita, the high court said that given their educational background, profile and position in life, they see no reason to suspect or apprehend that they are either a flight hazard or that they will enjoy manipulating evidence, or intimidation of the witness, or their will otherwise impede the trial in any way.

She said no specific act is attributed to Narwal, other than the acknowledged fact that she engaged herself in organizing the Anti-Citizenship Act (CAA) and the anti-National Citizens’ Registry (NRC) protests around the time of the violence and riots. exploded – outside in certain parts of Northeast Delhi.

“In our reading of the indictment and the material contained therein, therefore, the allegations made against the complainant (Narwal) are not even substantiated by the material on which they are based. The State cannot prevent bail simply from confusing matters,” he said. she said.

Stol said the allegations related to inflammatory speeches, organizing chakka jaam, inciting women to protest and collecting various articles and other similar allegations, at worst, are evidence that she participated in organizing protests, but there is no specific claim that that instigated violence, what to talk about committing a terrorist act or a conspiracy to commit it.

Regarding Kalita, she noted that as a member of certain organizations for the rights of women and other groups, she participated and helped organize protests against the CAA and NRC in Delhi and said the right to protest, which it is a fundamental right to assemble peacefully and without weapons, it is certainly not illegal and can not be described as a “terrorist act” within the meaning of UAPA, unless the components of the offenses are clearly distinguished from the charges.

He added that inflammatory speeches and the organization of chakka blockades are not uncommon when there is widespread opposition to government or parliamentary action.

“Even if we assume … inflammatory speeches, chakka blockades, incitement of protesting women and other actions, in which Kalita is claimed to have been a party, crossed the line of permissible peaceful protests under our constitutional guarantee, which however would not be “a lot to commit a ‘terrorist act’ or a ‘conspiracy’ or a ‘preparatory act’ to commit a terrorist act … under UAPA,” she said.

Student activists, authorities welcome Delhi HPP decision to grant baila Natasha Narwal, others

NEW DELHI: Activists and student bodies on Tuesday welcomed a Delhi HC order guaranteeing female collective members Pinjra Tod Devanagana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha, who were arrested under strict UAPA in related to an issue related to riots in the national capital last year.

They also demanded the release of all political prisoners arrested under the Illegal Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Kalita and Narwal, who are students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Tanha were arrested in May last year.

A bank of judges Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani set aside the court orders that denied the three the dedication and allowed their appeals by accepting them on a regular basis.

Reacting to the court order, Safoora Zargar, a Jamia Millia Islamia researcher and co-accused in the UAPA case, said it was one of the happiest days of her life.

“Bail for Devangana, Natasha & Asif in the UAPA affair. One of the happiest days of my life. Let them follow more. Let justice prevail. Alhamdulillah,” she wrote on Twitter.

Zargar was granted bail in the case in June last year. Delhi Police did not challenge the high court decision for humanitarian reasons as she was pregnant at the time.

Delhi University professor Apoorvanand, who was questioned by Delhi Police in connection with the riots in northeast Delhi in August last year, said the whole exercise “was to protect the real perpetrators”.

“None of them should have been charged or arrested in the first place. All the others should be released. This whole exercise is a conspiracy to protect the real conspirators and perpetrators of the February 2020 violence in Delhi. They are out. and they are leading us.Propagating hatred, planning violence.

“This is something to celebrate. Natasha, Devangana and Asif Tanha have been given bail. All others wrongly implicated under UAPA should be released now,” he wrote on Twitter.

JNU Student Union President Aishe Ghosh said all political prisoners should be released.

“Delhi HC gives bail to Asif Iqbal Tanha, Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal in the UAPA case. Release all political prisoners,” she said on Twitter.

The All India Left-wing Student Association (AISA) said: “Delhi HC releases Asif, Devangana & Natasha! Using UAPA to silence pro-democracy student activists protesting the divisive #CAA_NRC_NPR law by the Modi government , “he wrote on Twitter.

The student body also demanded the release of student activists Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid and others arrested under UAPA.

Municipal violence erupted in northeastern Delhi on February 24 last year after violence between supporters of the Citizenship Law (Amendment) and those who opposed it spiraled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and about 200 injured.

Tanha had challenged a trial court order dismissing his conditional claim on the grounds that he allegedly played an active role throughout the plot with reasonable grounds to believe the allegations were prima facie true.

Narwal and Kalita had challenged the trial court order rejecting their conditional claims saying the charges against them were prima facie true and the provisions of the anti-terror law had been rightly invoked.







