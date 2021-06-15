Rebellious BSP leaders to join Samajwadi Party, says Akhilesh Yadav





Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday that Bahujan Samaj (BSP) rebel lawmakers would join his Samajwadi Party (SP) amid reports that nine of them had met him. He acknowledged that the meeting took place but did not elaborate on what happened and how many rebels met him. They (BSP rebels) will soon join the Samajwadi Party, Yadav told news television channel Aaj Tak. He added that many senior leaders have met him and others were in contact with him. … they want to join the SP and want to run in the elections … There was no immediate response from the BSP, which contested the 2019 national polls in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with the SP. Read also | Akhilesh deals a blow to BJP, says UP suffering from political disease Akhilesh Yadav said the people of Uttar Pradesh, where elections will take place next year, want the Bharatiya Janata Party government ousted. He added that people are desperate for alleged corruption, Covid mismanagement and that the SP will win. Yadav ruled out any alliance with the major parties. The experience with Congress (in assembly polls in 2017) and BSP (in Lok Sabha polls in 2019) was bitter. We will ally with small parties. He said there had been no talks with Om Prakash Rajbhar of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party or Asaduddin Owaisi All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen. Yadav said if any small party wants to speak, the SP is open to the idea. Yadav said the SP would not nominate a candidate against his uncle, Shivpal Yadav, who heads the Pragatisheel Samajwadi-Lohia Party.

