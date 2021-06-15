Hat and pencil: who is the waiting president of Peru?

With his big straw hat and his giant yellow pencil, Pedro Castillo has come out of nowhere to become one of the most recognizable figures in Latin American politics in recent weeks and looks ready to become president of next of Peru.

But beyond his attractive photographs as he plows fields in the Andes with oxen, lighting the wood fire in his modest mountain dwelling and riding to his polling station on horseback, Castillo remains a largely unknown amount.

He gives several interviews and has refused to speak to the Financial Times. He has never worked in government and so far was known for leading a teachers strike in 2017.

Pedro Castillo runs a cattle-drawn plow on his property in Chugur © Martin Mejia / AP

And yet, the results of this month’s presidential election suggest he has secured an epic victory. With just a handful of controversial votes left to count, he leads his rival Keiko Fujimori with 50,000 votes – 50.1 percent to 49.9. If her allegations of electoral fraud are refuted and the result confirmed, he will be sworn in on July 28 as one of the most likely leaders in Peru’s rich history.

Much of the confusion surrounding Castillo stems from the clash of his policies during the campaign. One minute he was a radical fake, determined to nationalize the companies and tear down the 1993 Peruvian constitution; the other he was trying to appease the terrified elite of the country, of whom they had nothing to fear. No one knows what to expect.

On the stump, he knows how to throw a crowd. His simple message – “no more poor people in a rich country” – echoed the millions of defeated voters in impoverished villages in the Andes and Amazon basins.

“He is one of us,” said Edith Vega as she was shopping for food in the town of Chota, near where Castillo was born. “He knows what our problems are, and they are not just Chota’s problems – they are the problems most Peruvians face.”

In the presidential debates, Castillo was calm and polite, but offered little in the way of politics. In some of his interviews with local media he sometimes was without hope from its depths, especially when discussing economics.

Pedro Castillo, right-wing candidate and right-winger Keiko Fujimori, left, greet before the start of their last debate ahead of the run-off election, in Arequipa © Martin Mejia / AFP via Getty Images



“Pedro Castillo is a disaster when he has to explain his ideas, but he is sensational when he reduces his message to a single phrase: the rich against the poor, the wealth of those on the coast versus the poverty of those in the Andes, the displaced against those who have everything, ”said Rodolfo Rojas, a political analyst at Sequoia, a Lima council.

“He is a teacher who had a poor education himself and that shows. “To give an example, he had trouble explaining the difference between the national budget and gross domestic product.”

Castillo was born in 1969 in the small village of Puña in the northern Andean region of Cajamarca, one of the poorest in the country.

“I’m from a neighboring area and I know some of the difficulties there,” said Modesto Montoya, a Peruvian scientist and part of Castillo’s advisory team. “In my city I knew children like Pedro who walked for hours to go to school. When they came in contact with the cities, it made them aware of the injustices and inequality of opportunities that still exist in Peru. This is what made Pedro want to change the place. ”

The third of nine children, Castillo went to a local school, helped his parents cultivate their produce, trained as a teacher, and married his childhood girlfriend, with whom he has two children. He taught in a rural primary school.

Pedro Castillo calls on supporters after casting his ballot on June 6 in his region © Ernesto Benavides / AFP via Getty Images

He became one Rondero – peasant night watchmen who, in the absence of the state during the dark days of the 1970s and 1980s, formed their own municipal defense groups, patrolling the Andes and finding sometimes brutal justice for those they considered criminals, including guerrillas. left by the Maoist Bright Way Organization.

People who know him say how many mountain villagers he is a social conservative. “It’s deeply ingrained in Andean culture,” one said, adding that Castillo is unlikely to defend gay rights, women’s liberation or a relaxation of abortion laws.

His first venture into politics came in 2002 when he stood unsuccessfully for a mayoral post with Peru Posible (Peru Potential), the party of then-president Alejandro Toledo.

Fifteen years later he reappeared, this time at the head of a striking teachers’ union.

Castillo’s weak Andean roots have led some to compare him to former Bolivian President Evo Morales, but Montoya says the analogy is wrong. “I see him more like Pepe Mujica,” he said, referring to Uruguay’s left-wing president, who spoke clearly from a decade ago. “He is a simple, honest man.”

The problem is knowing what this simple, honest man in government would do. Who would serve in his cabinet and who would advise him? While he emphatically denies that he is a communist, his party, Free Peru, is led by a trained Cuban Marxist ideologue, Vladimir Cerrón. Uncleshte unclear who would hold the reins of power.

In March, Castillo gave a local television interview in which he said he wanted to “revive the economy, renegotiate contracts, nationalize Camisea” [a gas project]”Eliminate private pension funds and return money to Peruvian workers.”

He confirmed that as president he would sit down with foreign mining companies to squeeze more money out of them, even to the point of their departure from the country.

“I imagine that at the end of the conversation the multinationals will pack their luggage and say ‘you know what? I’m far from here ‘and [Peruvian] “People will say ‘it’s okay, you can go because we want companies that come and invest and negotiate with the state,'” Castillo said.

As noted by the UK-based consultancy Teneo, Castillo would come to power “with a shaky mandate… Lack of experience and tendency to improvise, an unbalanced political program … a weak position in Congress and a radical rival of his leadership within his party ”.

Like Castillo’s own trip to the polls in the first round of elections in April, when he paraded through the streets of Cajamarca on a weak, bent horse, promises to be a rude ride.