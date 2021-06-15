Biden at the EU-US summit





China on Tuesday criticized NATO, warning yesterday that Beijing posed systematic challenges to the alliance and the international order. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned on Monday that China “is getting closer to us”.n military skills and that Beijing does not share the Western values ​​that NATO was created to defend. “China responded on Tuesday, calling NATO’s statement a continuation of the Cold War mentality and the psychology of click politics.” A spokesman for the Chinese mission to the EU said in a statement that China had always been reasonable and transparent in terms of national defense policy, adding that China’s accusation of posing a systemic challenge was slanderous and misjudged. “The number of nuclear weapons in China is not at the same level as that of NATO countries such as the United States,” the spokesman said, adding that “the number of nuclear warheads in NATO member countries is almost 20 times higher.” greater than that of China. “ People all over the world can clearly see whose military bases are all over the world and whose carriers are showing their military strength, the spokesman added. In its joint statement Monday, NATO’s 30-member alliance said it was “increasingly confronted by cyber threats, hybrids and other asymmetric threats, including disinformation campaigns and the increasingly malicious use of technology.” “Sophisticated developments and disruptive. Rapid advances in space are affecting our security. The proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and the erosion of weapons control architecture also undermine our collective security.” Chinese state media also published an editorial on Tuesday, scolding NATO results and urging member states not to be politically exploited by Washington. The Global Times editorial warned that NATO is a military bloc, from which sending a confrontational message to China is naturally considered tougher than doing so through the G7. The NATO communiqué comes in the wake of the G7 summit, where Biden said he “walked away” from the meeting convinced the group recognizes that China is part of a growing threat to global democracy. As G7 leaders agreed to take steps to curb China’s influence during the summit, Europeans are shocked to withdraw from the US in a showdown with Beijing. U.S. officials said earlier Monday that Italy and Germany were concerned about NATO language. Stressing “balance”, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that “China is our rival in many matters, but also our partner in many respects.” French President Emmanuel Macron said the G7 wanted to work with Beijing on climate, trade, development and other issues despite disagreements, saying “the G7 is not a hostile club to China”. During the summit, leaders agreed to create an alternative to China’s Belt and Road Infrastructure initiative, called on China to respect human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang province, and allow a full investigation into the origin of Covid-19. He also called for calm in the seas of South and East China.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos