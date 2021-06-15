Malaysian PM says blockade has helped flatten the Covid curve





Malaysia expects to fully reopen its economy and lift an interstate travel ban starting in late October sooner if new Covid cases average below 500 per day, said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. The current phase of national stalemate is costing the economy 1 billion ringgit ($ 242 million) a day as most businesses remain closed, Muhyiddin said in a televised speech on Tuesday. The government expects to start curbing in steps starting in July, he said. The second phase, expected in July, will begin after daily cases fall below 4,000 and 10% of the population is fully vaccinated, he said, describing a four-phase recovery plan based on three indicators: average daily infections, bed capacity ICU and percentage of population inoculated. “If all goes well, we should expect a more convincing recovery in the last quarter of this year,” said Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid, chief economist for Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd. “It has to do with meeting deadlines and thresholds.” The blockade is already showing results, the prime minister said. The Covid-19 nation curve has begun flattening, and the health care system is able to handle new cases amid rising recovery rates. Drop Cases Malaysia went to one the June 1 blockade after Covid’s daily cases exceeded the 9,000 mark, putting the healthcare system under tremendous pressure. The delays were extended on Friday by two weeks until June 28th. New cases stood at 5,419 on Tuesday. There is “light at the end of the tunnel” as the rate of vaccination increases, he said. Malaysia injected 197,963 shots Monday, the highest daily number of inoculations and close to the government target of 200,000 doses per day, according to Health Minister Adham Baba. The government aims to achieve herd immunity by the end of the year. Muhyiddin last month revealed 40 billion ringgit in mitigation measures before the blockade, including 5 billion ringgit in direct fiscal injection. “I am cautiously optimistic that with proper planning, execution and support from all Malaysians, we can emerge victorious and stronger from this crisis,” he said on Tuesday. The main points of the Prime Minister’s address include: Malaysia will enter the third phase of its recovery plan after daily cases fall below 2,000 and 40% of the population is fully vaccinated This is expected to happen at the end of August and will see all economic activities reopen, except those on the negative list. Social activities will be allowed in stages during this period while all economic activities will be allowed, except those at high risk of broadcasting such pubs, spas and salons. Malaysia may allow parliament to convene at this stage, around September or October

In the final stage, which could take place earlier in late October, Malaysia will reopen the economy, allow more social activities and domestic travel – With the help of Hadi Azmi (Detailed updates all the time.) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

