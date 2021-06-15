International
Shamima Begum hugs journalist and says ‘I was a dumb child when I joined Isis’
Former child bride Shamima Begum has insisted she was not a terrorist but a dumb child who made a mistake when she fled to join Isis.
Speaking during a new interview from the al-Roj prison camp in Syria, where she is still being held, Ms Begum said she would like to help rehabilitate other former terrorist recruits.
Ms Begum was 15 when she left her family home in Bethnal Green, east London and flew to Syria with school friends to join the terrorist group in 2015.
The stateless 21-year-old told director Andrew Drury: I do not think I was a terrorist. I think I was just a dumb kid who made a mistake.
I personally do not think I need to be rehabilitated, but I would like to help other people rehabilitate. I would like to help.
At the end of the interview, a visibly exciting Mrs. Begum asks Mr. Drury: Can I hug?
Ms. Begum was wearing a Nike leather baseball cap, skinny jeans and a white blouse with nails painted in red during the interview for the upcoming Risk Zone documentary.
Explaining why she has stopped wearing traditional Islamic clothing, she said: I wear these clothes and I do not wear hijab because it makes me happy.
And everything in this camp that makes me happy is like a lifeline.
Ms. Begum pointed out the blue and white tent in which she lives after she told the reporter that she liked listening to rapper Kanye West at camp, has been after his divorce from Kim Kardashian and watching the sitcom Friends repeat.
Speaking about her early media interviews when she said she did not regret her decision to go to Syria, Ms Begum said she was vulnerable and was afraid to punish Isis.
She said: “People need to understand the situation I was in at the time I was doing all those interviews.
As soon as I got out of a war zone, Id as soon as I lost two children, I was pregnant.
And I was scared of all the women in the camp because Id heard stories about them killing people.
Ms. Begum lived under Isis’ rule for more than three years after she and her classmates, Amira Abase and Kadiza Sultana, flew from Gatwick to Syria to marry a Dutch jihadist.
Ever since she escaped six years ago, her two friends and the three children she gave birth to have died.
Mrs. Begum recently emotionally recounted how she felt suicidal after the death of her babies during a documentary on Sky, saying: I felt it was my fault I didn’t get them out soon even though I didn’t know why they died.
She said ISIS recruits were to blame for the young girls feeling when they saw Muslims suffering in war-torn Syria and offered them a chance to be part of something and help, the Telegraph reports.
Her British citizenship was revoked in 2019 and the Supreme Court ruled that she could not return to the UK to appeal the decision for reasons of national security.
Mr Drury said he had changed his mind about Mrs Begum after meeting her and did not believe she was a terrorist but a vulnerable young woman, with the couple sharing a hug after the one-hour conversation.
He said: We were ready to say goodbye and I did not know the protocol because keep in mind that she is there as a terrorist.
I went to shake her hand and she started crying and said to me, can I hug?
This girl is a vulnerable 21-year-old who did something incredibly stupid. It was a childish mistake by a 15-year-old.
When asked what she would say to people in the UK who do not believe she should be allowed to return, Ms Begum replied: Can I go home please, nice please?
