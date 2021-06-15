The Supreme Court concludes proceedings against the Italian Marines





DELHI / NEW ROME (Reuters) – India’s Supreme Court said on Tuesday it had closed all proceedings against two Italian Marines for shooting two fishermen off the southern Indian coast in 2012 after Rome paid $ 1.36 million in compensation. Italian sailors Salvatore Girone (R) and Massimiliano Latorre leave the office of police commissioner in the southern Indian city of Kochi on January 18, 2013. REUTERS / Sivaram V / File Photo Salvatore Girone and Massimiliano Latorre were arrested in February 2012 for shooting. They said the killings were accidental, as they mistaken fishermen for pirates and fired warning shots while on duty on Italian oil ship Enrica Lexie. The case sparked friction between the two countries for years. Compensation paid by the Italian government, over and over payments already made is adequate, said Justice MR Shah, one of the judges who heard the case in the Supreme Court of India, closing the case against the two men in India. Italy has paid 100 million Indian rupees ($ 1.36 million) in compensation, split between the victims’ families and the boat owner, Shah said. European Union Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said in a tweet on Tuesday that the decision is a success of Italian diplomacy. A spokesman for the Italys foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the men would be prosecuted in Italy. But Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said in a tweet that all legal proceedings were now closed. “I thank those who worked hard on this issue, thanks to our tireless diplomatic body,” he said. This long issue is finally over. ($ 1 = 73.2810 Indian Rupees) Reporting by Angelo Amante in Rome and Suchitra Mohanty in New Delhi, additional reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Cristina Carlevaro in Milan; Written by Alasdair Pal; Edited by Andrew Heavens and Raju Gopalakrishnan

