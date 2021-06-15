SHI International Expands into the Asia Pacific Region with the New Australia Office





SOMERSET, NJ & SYDNEY – (WIRE BUSINESS) –SHI International, one of the largest providers of IT solutions in the world, announced today the opening of a new office in Sydney, Australia. Adding to its existing regional offices in Hong Kong and Singapore, Sydney’s new location outlines SHI’s ability to serve and support customers in Australia and New Zealand by providing additional local support for this growing Asia-Pacific market. SHI’s ability to exceed customer expectations has allowed the company to develop deep customer relationships and accelerate growth in Australia and New Zealand in recent years, says Thai Lee, SHI President and CEO. We made the decision to deploy our talented field employees to engage customers more directly as they plan and execute their technology strategy in support of their business goals. The new Sydney office adds global trace to SHIs and allows the company to meet customer needs without import and export restrictions. SHI supports clients from over 30 offices across the US, Australia, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Hong Kong and Singapore. SHI has had a presence in the Asia Pacific region for over 20 years, largely in support of the local efforts of our multinational clients, says Celeste Lee, SHIs Sr. VP, International and Global Programs. By strengthening that presence and moving even closer to existing and new clients in Australia and New Zealand, we are excited to improve our local skills and unlock value as we help select, deploy and manage their customer needs. technology. ABOUT SHI Founded in 1989, SHI International Corp. is a global provider of $ 11 billion technology products and services. Driven by the industry’s most experienced and consistent sales force and backed by software volume licensing experts, equipment procurement specialists and certified IT service professionals, SHI offers custom IT solutions to its customers. Corporate, Enterprise, Public and Academic Sector. With over 5,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest minority and women-owned business enterprise (MWBE) in the US For more information, visit https://www.SHI.com. Press sources:



SHI corporate website: http://www.SHI.com



Blog SHI: http://blog.SHI.com



Twitter Glove SHI: @SHI_Intl







