Britain signs a major trade deal with Australia, the first after Brexit





Britain and Australia have agreed in principle on a free trade agreement, the British government announced on Tuesday, an agreement that will eventually eliminate tariffs between the two countries. It is the first major Britains trade deal since it left the European Union and the deal was reached in just under a year of negotiations. Details of the deal have not yet been released, but the government said it would include a 15-year tariff-free import limit, a move aimed at reassuring British farmers worried about a flood of beef and sheep imports from Australia. The deal will remove Australia’s 5 per cent tariff on Scottish whiskey exports. The deal will also allow Britons under the age of 35 to travel and work in Australia more easily, the government said. It is a fundamentally liberalization agreement, said Liz Truss, Secretary of State for International Trade, in a statement. This removes tariffs on all British goods, opens up new opportunities for our service providers and technology firms, and makes it easier for our people to travel and work together.

The deal was finalized over dinner on Downing Street, the residence of the British prime ministers, on Monday while Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is in Britain after the Group of 7 meetings. The free trade agreement has been fully negotiated since Britain formally withdrew from the European Union in January 2020. Britain has signed many other trade agreements recently, but these, such as the one with Japan, largely repeated market access before Brexit. . The Australian Agreement is part of Britain’s broader trade ambitions, including membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement, a trade pact signed by 11 countries after President Donald J. Trump withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Australia is a founding member of this agreement, and the Britains process of joining began in early June. Since Brexit, Britain has been eager to prove it is a foreign nation, actively embodying its Global Britain slogan. But the urgency with which it is seeking to write new trade deals has recently been attacked by food and agricultural groups, who fear the government will allow products with lower production standards. Scott Walker, chief executive of the National Farmers Union of Scotland, said the industry had been told there would be safeguards in the deal but were not very detailed in what they would mean in practice.

One of the main concerns for farmers in Scotland is for Australians to use a livestock raising system that allows for larger scale production, with more livestock in a smaller area than is permissible in Britain, Mr Mr Walker. This may underestimate Scottish beef farmers. He said the Australian trade deal alone was not the biggest problem, but fears that trade negotiators in New Zealand and the United States would like to repeat the deal further. We see this as just the beginning of what could be the great challenge ahead for industry in the UK, Mr Walker said. In Australia, the deal has been welcomed by the meat and wine industries, two of the industries expected to make the most of the deal. It’s just the tonic for the Australian wine sector it needs as it moves fast to reposition itself after the market in China was shut down by imposing tariffs, Tony Battaglene, chief executive of Australian Grape and Wine, the country’s national association of wine producers, said . Patrick Hutchinson, chief executive of the Australian Meat Industry Council, said, “This is a great opportunity for the Australian red meat industry.

