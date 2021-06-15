Sonia says there is still no clarity on the clashes in Galwan





On the first anniversary of the Galwan Valley clashes between Indian and Chinese troops, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday said the secession process with Beijing seems to have worked to India’s disadvantage. She urged the Union government to take the nation in confidence. In a statement, she noted that there was still no clarity on what caused the unprecedented border clashes. She urged the government to ensure that its performance is in line with the commitment of border guards. Waiting patiently for the government to come clean and inform the nation of the circumstances in which the unprecedented incident took place and to assure the people that the sacrifice of our brave youths was not in vain, the Congress Party reiterates its concern that there is still no clarity and the last word of the Prime Ministers on this topic a year ago was that no violation had occurred, she noted. We have repeatedly asked for details of the episode in light of the Prime Ministers’ statement, as well as details of what progress has been made towards restoring the status quo before April 2020. The secession agreement with China seems to have worked fully at a disadvantage. of India so far, she stated. Recalling the tragic loss of 20 brave soldiers of the Bihar Regiment, including their Commanding Officer, in the confrontation with Chinese troops, she said the Congress party joined a grateful nation in commemoration of their supreme sacrifice. The Congress party urges the government to take the nation into confidence and ensure that their performance is worthy of the commitment of our soldiers who stand bravely and resolutely on the border, she added. Rahul pays homage to the soldiers Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi went on Instagram to pay his respects to the soldiers. There are many questions that remain unanswered about that incident and many explanations that this government owes to our people, he said. He posted a video of his press conference, in which he claims Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to protect the country’s borders but praises the efforts of the armed forces to do so. A year ago, 20 brave soldiers made the final sacrifice in defense of Bharat Mata in #Galwan. Shockingly, Prime Minister @narendramodi said no one violated the borders and gently donated our land to China. When Prime Minister @narendramodi will oust China and secure, wrote on Twitter an Opposition Leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with the hash tag #JusticeForGalwanMartyrs.

