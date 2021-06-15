Awaiting a second dose of COVID vaccine? Here’s what you need to know

Faced with the rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, Canada is in a race to fully vaccinate as many people as possible to reduce hospitalizations and deaths in a potential fourth wave of COVID-19.

As of Friday, federal government records showed that 61 per cent of the population had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 8 per cent had been fully vaccinated with two doses.

We asked the experts to help answer some of the most pressing questions about taking a second dose.

If I got a first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech product, can I switch to Moderna for a second? Or vice versa?

From a logistical perspective, this depends on availability and policies in your home province. You may not have a choice.

But from a scientific point of view, experts agree that it should not be a problem to mix and match COVID-19 vaccines that use the same platform as the Pfizer and Moderna photos do. Both use RNA technology to trick immune cells into displaying a portion of the coronavirus’s spike-telling protein, stimulating the immune system to make antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Pfizer and Moderna photos have performed almost identically in clinical trials and real-world studies. They are based on the same technology; they have very similar apex segments [and] they encourage the body to do exactly the same thing, said Zain Chagla, an infectious disease doctor at McMaster University.

IN instruction published June 1, Canada National Immunization Advisory Committee (NACI) said it is best to provide the same mRNA product twice, if possible, but when the same COVID-19 mRNA vaccine product is not available, or unknown, another COVID ARNA- 19 vaccine products recommended for use in that age group may be considered interchangeable and must be provided to complete the vaccine series.

What if I got the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine first? What should I do for my second dose?

As with all things including the product AstraZeneca and its counterpart made in India, Covishield, is complicated.

On the security front, provincial governments stopped offering AZ, a viral vector vaccine, as the first dose because of the risk of a rare but sometimes fatal blood clotting disorder called vaccine-induced thrombocytopenic thrombocytopenia, or VITT.

The risk of VITT decreases but does not disappear after a second dose of AZ, so you may want to factorize it into your decision. The risk is 1 in 55,000 after a first dose, according to the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, and about 1 in 600,000 after a second dose, according to the latest British data.

When it comes to effectiveness, two AZ shots do not work, as well as two RNA photographs in preventing symptomatic cases of COVID-19, but the brands seem to be nearly equal in preventing hospital admissions, even in cases which include the Delta variant.

Less is known about the effectiveness of mixing an AZ dose with an RNA shot, but preliminary studies by Spain AND Germany that measured levels of antibodies in the blood suggest that a mixed regimen may work better than giving the same vaccine twice.

This theoretical extension of the immune response with two different platforms is appealing to me, said Scott Halperin, director of the Canadian Center for Vaccination at Halifax, though he added that much more data is needed before anyone can say for sure.

If repression were to be postponed, Drs. Halperin said he would choose an mRNA image after a first dose of AZ, in part because of the NACIs’ stated preference for RNA images in general.

Joanne Langley, a pediatric infectious disease doctor at Dalhousie University and leader of an ongoing Canadian study on vaccine mixing, said getting any vaccine approved by Health Canada after a first dose of AZ would be a good choice .

I would not say insistently, Oh, you should definitely get this option or that option, she said. I think what you want is for the person being vaccinated to feel really confident in his decision.

Will I have more side effects from the second dose?

Difficult is difficult to predict. People’s immune responses to vaccines depend on their individual genetic changes, so it is difficult to say whether the side effects will be more or less severe after the second dose, said Jorg Fritz, associate professor in the department of microbiology and immunology. at McGill University.

Moreover, the way people react has more to do with their genes than based on which vaccine they receive, said Dr. Fritz.

While some people seem to feel worse after their second dose, there is little knowledge of why, he said. But his view that once your immune system is primed, the second dose gives it a strong boost, which may explain stronger side effects, he said.

Experts point out, however, that side effects are not a reflection of how well a vaccine is working.

If I am a 16-24 year old male, should I take a second dose?

Experts agree that inflammation of the heart is increasingly likely to be a rare side effect of mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer or Moderna, as the US and Israel reported higher cases in young people after a dose of second. But what this means for young men considering a second dose is a difficult issue, says David Juurlink, a drug safety researcher and head of the clinical pharmacology department at the University of Toronto.

In Canada, the reported number of cases of myocarditis (an inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (an inflammation of the membrane around the heart) after vaccination has been small, according to Health Canada, and it is not yet known if these cases are related to vaccine.

In an email, Health Canada said no regulatory action has been taken on the matter and the agency encourages people to be immunized with any of the COVID-19 vaccines that are authorized and available in Canada.

However, Dr. Juurlink said he is keen to wait for more data before continuing with second doses for his children.

I think I know better a few more weeks from now, he said. Meanwhile, he said, priority for second doses should be given to people in older age groups who are at higher risk of COVID-19.

However, Anna Banerji, a pediatric infectious disease expert and associate professor in the medical school at the University of Toronto, said she still believes it is best to get young people fully vaccinated. Although parents and teens should be aware that these cases appear to be related to vaccines, she said, they should also consider the risk of getting serious COVID disease and the consequences of having a baby in the family. tire.

What is the best time for immunity?

While vaccine manufacturers had initially recommended a 21 to 28 day gap between doses, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) protrude recommended interval between doses up to 12 weeks in March to ensure that as many people as possible can be partially immunized as possible, given a limited supply of vaccines.

Now that vaccine shortages are no longer such a problem, the provinces are allowing people to take their second doses earlier. IN Manitoba, for example, people are required to wait at least 28 days before booking an appointment for their second dose. (The province recommends but does not require those receiving an AstraZeneca vaccine, or its India-produced counterpart Covishield, to wait their first dose at least eight weeks before a second dose of any vaccine.)

Although it is very clear that people should not take their second dose earlier than three to four weeks, it is much less clear what is the optimal time for vaccine efficacy beyond that period, said Dr. Fritz.

There are no large studies where it has been seen at all ages, he said, nor has there been any major study on the impact of dose intervals on how long a strong immune response lasts.

At one point, there is a unanimous agreement, he said: it is important to take a second dose.

In February, AstraZeneca and co-inventor Oxford University released data on their vaccine, showing greater efficacy when given a second dose after 12 weeks compared to less than six weeks.

But since none of the vaccines provide enough protection against the Delta variant just after a single dose, it is best not to wait, said pharmacologist Sabina Vohra-Miller, founder of the Unibiguous Science website and co-author of a new one. guiding for people who received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Taking a second dose quickly ends up being more beneficial, even if efficacy may not be at the most optimal time for intervals, she said.

