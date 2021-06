‘The People vs Arctic Oil’: Climate activists target Norway in human rights court

OSLO (Reuters) – Norwegian climate activists have called on the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to rule against Norways’ plans for more oil drilling in the Arctic, campaigns said on Tuesday, arguing that the search for land deprives them. young people from their future. PHOTO PHOTO: An Overview of Equinor’s Johan Sverdrup Oilfield Platforms in the North Sea, Norway, December 3, 2019. REUTERS / Ints Kalnins / Photo File / Photo File The lawsuit, by six individuals between the ages of 20 and 27, as well as Greenpeace and Young Friends of the Earth, is part of an evolving branch of law around the world where plaintiffs go to court to raise the issue of curbing emissions that cause climate change. In the Netherlands, a court recently ordered Shell to cut its emissions in a lawsuit filed by citizens who argued that the Anglo-Dutch oil major was violating their human rights. Environmentalists argue that by allowing new oil drilling in the midst of a climate crisis, Norway is in violation of fundamental human rights, activists said in a statement announcing their appeal to the ECHR. The announcement came as Equinor, the government-majority-controlled oil firm, announced on Tuesday it would accelerate investment in renewable energy while also continuing to boost oil production for the next five years. The Norwegian Ministry of Oil and Energy declined to comment on the trial. Three courts in Norway have previously ruled in favor of the government, however, including in a ruling by the supreme court last December, thus exhausting domestic legal possibilities. We must take action now to limit the irreversible damage to our climate and ecosystems to provide livelihoods for future generations, said Ella Marie Haetta Isaksen, 23, one of the activists who asked the ECHR to take the case of Norway. Lasse Eriksen Bjoern, 24, an activist from the indigenous Sami people of northern Norway, said climate change was already endangering a lifestyle. “Sami culture is closely linked to the use of nature and fishing is essential … A threat to our oceans is a threat to our people,” he said. ECtHR rules require applicants to be directly and personally affected by the alleged violations, while its trials are binding on the countries concerned. The court must now decide whether the case, billed by activists like People vs Arctic Oil, is admissible. Norway, the largest oil and gas producer in Western Europe with a daily output of about 4 million barrels of oil equivalent, said last week that it planned to continue current oil policies. Editing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

