Raising money, Peru’s urban elite panics as a socialist looks set to take over the presidency
LIMA (Reuters) – In the Peruvian capital Lima, fears are spreading among the small but powerful urban elites of cities about the possible election victory of a little-known socialist teacher.
Pedro Castillo is set to run for president ahead of conservative rival Keiko Fujimori. With almost all the votes collected here, Castillo’s advantage over Fujimori is narrow, but it seems to be enough, though the end result can last for days or even weeks as legal challenges play out.
During the campaign, Castillo pledged to significantly increase taxes on mining in world no. 2 copper producers to pay for social spending and reform the constitution to give the government more muscle in running the economy. He has also hinted at possible land reforms.
The Fujimoris conservatives were quick to raise fears of the rise of communism and fuel old ghosts of land grabbing and a Venezuelan-style collapse. Glowing signs appeared in the capital warning: Think about your future, say no to communism. They did not name Castillo by name and no one has claimed responsibility.
The party (Castillos) is Marxist-Leninist. He says he will change the constitution, that he will carry out the expropriations. So if he does all that, it should not be a surprise, said Alfredo Thorne, a former finance minister.
While his victory seemed more likely in recent weeks, Castillo softened his rhetoric, dismissing comparisons with authoritarian leftists like Venezuela’s Hugo Chavez. He has brought more moderate advisers to the board, played a pro-market message here, and denied that he plans to nationalize or expropriate the savings.
However, many in wealthy parts of Lima – which voted overwhelmingly for Fujimori – are still scared.
All my friends have taken their money abroad, I do not know anyone who has not withdrawn their money, said a lawyer in the city who serves on the boards of several large corporations and had also withdrawn funds.
I would not keep any money in Peru, not even a penny, the lawyer added, asking not to be appointed because of the sensitivity to the political situation.
The sol currency has fallen 8% since Castillo was the surprise winner of a vote in the first round on April 11, while the index of shares selected in Peru falls about 9% over the same period, with banks and mining stocks among the hardest hit.
Analysts say, however, that a fragmented congress will limit radical change and force Castillo to be pragmatic, which could even create a silver lining here for markets and potential buying opportunities for investors.
COLLECTIVE HISTORY
Collective fear seems to be real, whether or not it is guaranteed.
Some families are sharing properties among members or placing them in trusts, the lawyer said, and in some cases even seeking to withdraw money in bags to keep at home.
According to two sources familiar with the situation, banks have imported physical dollar bonds to meet demand.
The purpose of importing dollar bonds is to increase availability, in case there are people who need a larger amount of money, said one banking source, adding that Peruvian lenders have high liquidity and deposits are not at risk.
Her collective hysteria, said Ramiro Llona, a prominent artist who was critical of Fujimori, the daughter of formerly divisive President Alberto Fujimori. Llona said fear and prejudice were pushing some of the delays against Castillo, the son of rural farmers from rural Peru.
I strongly believe that there is a component of racism here … the fear that a person from the Andes might win.
While 88% of residents in the capital San Isidro, Peru ‘s richest neighborhood, voted for Fujimori, in Peru’ s poorest Andean region, Huancavelica, 85% supported Castillo. He has galvanized support among those who have remained here like no other politician in recent decades.
Reuters spoke to half a dozen wealthy Lima residents who said support for Fujimori was rooted in two historical traumas – land appropriations in the 1960s and hyperinflation in the 1980s, both under left-wing leaders.
Those with old money fortunes are those who are dying of fear, said a senior consultant serving Peru’s largest corporations, asking not to be named.
Those among the elite who have spoken out against Fujimori have found themselves excluded.
To be anti-fujumorists in this run-off election was like having leprosy, said Ursula Castrat, a podcast presenter and former editor at Cosas, a magazine that shows the lives of the upper classes. She loudly opposed Fujimori on social media.
Llona, the artist, said his wife was under pressure from friends to push him to suppress criticism of Fujimori.
Castrat also said her friends pressured her to support Fujimori.
I ended up voting for Fujimori as a gift to one of my best friends, Castrat said. I had already bought her a gift but she insisted, so I took a picture of my ballot and sent it to her.
