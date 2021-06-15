The EU would react decisively to the UK’s unilateral action, says the Irish commissioner





The EU would “react decisively” if the UK takes further unilateral action on the Northern Ireland Protocol in the coming weeks, the EU financial services commissioner has warned.

Mairead McGuinness said at an Irish parliamentary meeting that there is a point in a relationship where if you are not being treated or treated with respect, there is a “need to respond”.

The Irish commissioner added that the UK needed to demonstrate its commitment to full implementation of the protocol. The protocol has effectively created a trade barrier between the UK and Northern Ireland leaving the region bound by a set of EU customs and regulatory rules. The new round of freight checks at the ports of Belfast and Larne has also led to difficulties for traders. I met with the Seanad Committee on Brexit this morning on the future of EU-UK relations. The EU wants a good relationship with the UK as a close neighbor and partner. This must be built on trust. And to be confident, we need to know that the UK will meet the commitments it has made. pic.twitter.com/RfgnJlVd2n – Mairead McGuinness (@McGuinnessEU) June 15, 2021 Mrs. McGuinness said: “There should be joint efforts between the two sides, but unfortunately on our part there are gaps in the implementation of the agreement by the UK. “The European Union has the means to deal with these challenges, such as the breach procedure initiated in March, due to breach of the UK’s obligations under the protocol, and whether the UK would take further unilateral action during the weeks In the future, the EU will react decisively to ensure that the UK complies with its obligations under international law. “There is a point in a relationship if you are not being treated or treated with respect, you need to respond.” Ms McGuinness appeared before the Seanad Special Selection Committee for the UK Withdrawal from the European Union on Tuesday morning. She told TDs and senators confidence needs to be restored: “To have confidence we need to know that the UK will meet the commitments made under the agreement. “But I believe with good will and with a practical approach, we can resolve those issues.” Ms McGuinness also told the committee that the Protocol remained “the best and only possible solution” to ensure peace and prosperity in Northern Ireland and to safeguard the Good Friday Agreement by protecting the integrity of the EU single market. of. “The protocol reflects the UK political elections,” she said. “The protocol was a choice of the UK.” Ms McGuinness also said the EU had “no interest” in enforcing controls between Ireland and mainland Europe if the Northern Ireland Protocol could not be fully implemented. She made the remarks in response to Speaker Fianna Fail Senator Lisa Chambers who asked the commissioner about speculation that controls could be imposed on goods coming from the Republic to the rest of the EU if the Northern Ireland Protocol is not fully implemented. An article in Politico last week stated that EU officials and diplomats were discussing an emergency plan to resolve the stalemate over the Brexit solution in Northern Ireland that would look limited to Ireland’s entry into the bloc’s single market. Mrs. McGuinness rejected the suggestion, saying: “There is no interest here in the Commission or in the European Union in making the problem an Irish problem, because clearly this is a Brexit problem. “It’s a UK decision, which they took in my view without taking into account the broad implications and what we have been trying to do since the date of this referendum is work towards agreements with the UK to minimize disruption and damage ”. She added: “I would like to stress very clearly that this is not on the agenda here, and that there is again and remains great sensitivity for the island of Ireland and Ireland as a full member of the European Union.”







