Web inventor Berners-Lee will auction the original code as NFT

Sir Tim Berners-Lee is auctioning off his original web source code in the form of a “non-fungible token” as digital collections continue to receive millions of dollars despite recent sales of cryptocurrencies.

The auction at Sotheby’s will be the first time Berners-Lee has been able to raise money directly from one of the greatest inventions of the modern era, with the proceeds benefiting from the initiatives he and his wife Rosemary support.

“The idea is that one might like a digitally signed version of the code, more or less like many people have searched for physically autographed copies of the book,” Berners-Lee said.

Auctioneers hope the digital artifact of some sort will spark interest in NFTs beyond their pillar of works of art, games and sporting goods. Investments in the NFT have waned since Beeple’s record $ 69.3 million March sale of “Everydays: The First 5000 Days.”

In an interview with the Financial Times, Berners-Lee, 66, said the auction was an “opportunity to look back … 30 years from the original code, which was very, very simple, to the state [of the web] now, which has some wonderfully simple aspects to it, but it also has a lot of issues of different kinds ”.

Unlike the founders of Google, Facebook and Amazon, who made huge fortunes online, Berners-Lee is not a billionaire.

The source code behind the World Wide Web and its first browser, which were created and coded by Berners-Lee between 1989 and 1991, was never patented. Instead, it was released for free to the public domain by Cern, the particle physics laboratory in Switzerland where the British scientist was working at the time.

This move enabled the widespread adoption of a technology now used by more than 4 billion people every day. But for potential archivists and collectors, this also complicated the idea of ​​authenticating Berners-Lee’s original work.

“The fantastic thing about NFTs is that we can create this digital document of origin, proving the authenticity that comes from the creator,” said Cassandra Hatton, global head of popular science and culture at Sotheby’s. “This will become a point of reference for everyone else. “It’s really the most fitting, digitally born artifact for an NFT auction,” she added.

Tim Berners-Lee at Cern in the early 1990s. He first described his idea for the web in a memo in 1989 and began writing the code that implemented it in September 1990.

While Berners-Lee said the NFT project was “his first attempt at crypto,” he sees similarities in his original vision for the web and the philosophy behind the decentralized ethereum blockchain network, which supports more NFT. It also falls with his latest project, Solid, which was created to give individuals back control over their personal data.

“Blocked and rigid communities share motives of the desire to empower people,” Berners-Lee said, adding that many blockchain projects are motivated by “avoiding central control.”

He initially conceived the web as a collection of interconnected personal sites, rather than being dominated by a handful of giant corporations. “Supposeds had to be empowered individually,” he said.

He fears that internet monopolies “automatically hinder innovation” and sees a “huge backlash” among regular internet users who worry that their data is being used to manipulate the electorate.

Recommended

Today, Berners-Lee serves as chief technology officer at Inrupt, which is developing commercial applications based on its Solid framework. The technology is being piloted by the Flanders government and parts of the NHS, among others. Inrupt is now embarking on the “first serious round” of fundraising, Berners-Lee said.

“We will not be able to make a better world without technical and political changes,” he said, “but fortunately, they are happening at the same time.”

Nearly $ 650 million of ethereum has been spent on digital artwork such as the NFT to date, according to Cryptoart data, which tracks trade volumes. Some CryptoPunks, pixelated portraits that form one of the first series of NFTs, have sold for millions of dollars, the most recent going for a record $ 11.8 million at a Sotheby’s auction last week alone.

However, NFT volumes fell month by month in April and again in May, according to Cryptoart, in addition to a wider sale in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.





After artists including Damien Hirst and musicians such as Grimes experimented with the NFT, Sotheby’s is presenting its Berners-Lee code auction as one of the first to offer crypto collectors a historic artifact. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey sold his the first tweet for $ 2.9 million in March.

At the most traditional auctions, handwritten manuscripts by Alan Turing and Albert Einstein have sold for more than $ 1 million. Leonardo da Vinci Codex Leicester was bought by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for $ 30.8 million in 1994.

Hatton said Berners-Lee’s winning NFT bidder would “own what would be analogous to the manuscript” for the web.

Berners-Lee first described his idea for the web in a memo in 1989, but he did not begin writing the code that implemented it until September 1990.

The package being auctioned includes the original archive of time-stamped files for Berners-Lee’s WorldWideWeb browser, a 30-minute animation and digital “poster” of the code, and a letter explaining the background of his invention.

Bidding starts June 23-30 and starts at $ 1,000.