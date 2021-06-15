International
Alarm rises in India over COVID-19 dangers as crowds turn to shopping malls and train stations
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – After barely overcoming a devastating second wave of coronavirus infections, India was caught on alert Tuesday on the dangers of a revival as crowds filled train stations and shopping malls a day after major cities calmed movements. .
The capital New Delhi, in the north, and the tech hub of Bengaluru, in the south, were among the cities that have begun removing severe blockades as the number of new infections across the country fell to its lowest level in more than two months.
After a strict five-week blockade, authorities in Delhi have completely reopened shops and malls, allowing restaurants to have 50% seats. Suburban railway networks can operate at 50% capacity and offices have been partially reopened.
Delhis top #mall saw a strike of 19,000 people last weekend – as soon as it reopened. Are we completely insane? Ambrish Mithal, a doctor at a Max HealthCare hospital in New Delhi said on Twitter. Wait for # COVID19 to explode again- and blame the government, the hospitals, the country.
Disease experts have warned that a race to resume business as usual would jeopardize vaccination efforts as only about 5% of all 950 million qualified adults have been inoculated.
Doctors say the almost complete reopening of Delhi is troubling. City authorities have said they would re-impose strict curbs if necessary.
Thousands died in the capital in May as oxygen supplies were cut off, but families prayed on social media for the rare hospital beds. Many died in parking lots, and the morgues ran out of space.
However, the city government said inoculation centers for people between the ages of 18 and 44 would begin closing on Tuesday as doses were low.
THE CHALLENGE OF INOCULATIONS, TESTS
India has administered an average of 2.4 million shots a day. Health officials say vaccinations should be at least four times higher to avoid a third wave of infections.
At the height of the second wave in April and May, about 170,000 people died.
The Delta variant, first identified in India, has accelerated infections. And worryingly, the virus has spread inland India, where two-thirds of the population lives and vaccinations have been even slower.
As restrictions are lifted in large cities, migrant workers have begun to return from the countryside.
In the southern state of the capital Karnataka, Bengaluru, the media reported large crowds of workers at railway stations.
“Unfortunately, citizens equate governments’ response to the reopening as a victory,” Vishal Rao, a member of the expert committee in the Karnataka task force COVID, told Reuters.
Across the country, India reported 60,471 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest since March 31, data from the health ministry showed.
India added 2,726 deaths overnight, bringing the total to 377,031.
Both the death toll and the number of infection cases, at 29.57 million, were the second highest after the United States, but experts say the official numbers are a major understatement. Only people who have tested positive count, and in India testing has been sadly inadequate.
The Times of India on Tuesday reported that 100,000 people issued false false reports of COVID-19 infections in the northern city of Haridwar when tens of thousands of Hindu believers gathered on the banks of the Ganges River for Kumbh Mela, or the festival of pitchers. , in Aprill.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been widely criticized for failing to call Kumbh – he only belatedly asked religious leaders to celebrate symbolically – and for addressing large rallies during the state election also in April.
One in every 4 trials during Kumbh was found to be false. This is from only 1 sampling agency. 8 more to go. Rijo M John, a professor at Rajagiri College of Social Sciences in the southern city of Kochi, said on Twitter.
Basically, just the tip of the iceberg.
Reporting by Neha Arora in New Delhi, Uday Sampath Kumar and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Edited by Himani Sarkar, Gerry Doyle & Simon Cameron-Moore
